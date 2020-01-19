When Meshayla Cox moved to Missoula from Southern California in 2013, she didn’t consider herself an activist. She came to study business at the University of Montana, eventually switched to Spanish, but it didn’t quite click until she took her first class in the African-American Studies program with professor Tobin Miller Shearer.
“On the first day, in that class" — Black: Africa to Hip-Hop — "Tobin had us call out every name we associated with the civil rights movement, and it was like all the names you might see in a little kid’s book about civil rights,” she said. “He basically tore that apart and showed us there was so much more, there were key women, and it was full of strategy. There was just so much more to it, and from then on I knew I needed to know all of it.”
Now, a few short years down the road, Cox, 24, is the outreach coordinator for the Montana Racial Equity Project based in Bozeman, where she helps teach Montanans how to interrupt racism, in both its most obvious portrayals and the places where it is ingrained in our society, and how to work toward a just and equitable place for all to live.
And that can be particularly challenging in a place like Montana, with a mostly homogenous white population, meaning people aren’t forced to reckon with internalized and systemic racism in place on a regular basis, she said.
Cox, who graduated from UM in 2018, returned to her alma mater last Thursday to lead a discussion on the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., where she related some of King’s concerns to race relations in Montana. King believed one of the most difficult barriers to reaching racial equality would be comfortable moderates, people who claimed not to see race, who could feel they were not racist and therefore felt no motivation to make larger changes to the racist structures of American society.
“By claiming to not see race, people can avert their eyes from the ways in which well-meaning white liberals tend to perpetuate systems of inequality. This form of racism is harder to see and can often be harder to discuss,” Cox said during her speech.
While she didn’t seek out a place like Montana, where relatively few people are black, she said she is glad she made the decision to move somewhere that would put her outside of her comfort zone. She said being forced to grapple with being in such a small minority helped solidify her desire to work in social activism and racial equity.
More than overt acts of blatant racism, it was the complacency Dr. King described that Cox said she has experienced the most since moving to Montana. She said too many people are satisfied with attending a talk about racism or sharing an article online — just enough to make them feel better about themselves.
But when it came to taking action, she said, people were rarely willing to do anything outside of their comfort zone.
"When an idea is on paper, people are all about it," she said. "Whether it's intentional recruiting of black and brown people for faculty, staff and students, or actually being willing to give up one's position of power to a person of color, people get uncomfortable."
The Montana Racial Equity Project is still a young nonprofit, Cox said, but something it has found to be effective, even when working mostly with white people, is to ask of its process and of its participants, "Who benefits from this?"
Cox said that if one begins to ask that about everything we do, it becomes apparent that most facets of society are built to benefit white people before all else. But she said the best first step to take is self-reflection.
"When you start talking about power systems, that can get really hard for people," she said. "Talking about giving up privilege, those conversations can get really tricky, but I'm a strong believer in self-reflection. Asking deeper questions and debunking myths that have been spun by people who have traditionally been in places of power goes a long way."
Recognizing how King's message and persona have been whitewashed also speaks volumes about the comfortable moderate, Cox said, pointing out how in his time, and likely if he were alive today, King and his message would not be universally loved.
"I saw a tweet that I think summed it up perfect. If you're wondering what you would be doing during the Holocaust or during slavery to try and stop it, just look at what you're doing right now," Cox said. "Because that's what you would be doing. It's a crucial period of history where we're trying to maintain basic human rights for all, and we still have a lot of wrongs to right."