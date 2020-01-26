IF YOU GO

IWFF screening and presentation at the Roxy

As part of the International Wildlife Film Festival monthly screenings leading up to the main event April 18-25, the Roxy is hosting a presentation by Mandela van Eeden, host of The Trail Less Traveled, followed by a film screening of "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch."

"Nomad: Chasing Water Into the Sahara and Atlas Mountains of Morroco," will feature van Eeden's stories and photos from her experience guiding multi-day whitewater trips on the Ahansal River in the Atlas mountains of Morocco last spring. Her talk will set the tone for the screening of "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," which looks at humanity's massive reengineering of the planet.

Moroccan whiskey — a mint tea — will be provided by Lake Missoula Tea Company and beer from Imagine Nation Brewing Company will be on tap. Children of all ages are welcome. Proceeds support the International Wildlife Film Festival.

The presentation starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theroxytheater.org/.