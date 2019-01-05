Sally joe Beck jumped up to grab a trapeze bar, tucked her knees in toward her chest and curled her body into a ball as she mounted a trapeze at MASC, an aerial and performing arts studio that she owns on Missoula’s Westside.
MASC is located in a warehouse building next to its neighbor, the Freestone Climbing Center. The high ceilings and open floor plan allow aerialists to climb, hang and drop from hanging hoops, fabrics and a trapeze.
Beck opened the studio in 2012 after a love of yoga, rock climbing and high ropes obstacle courses led her to stumble upon aerial and flow arts, a discipline that involves exploring movement with a variety of props such as fire, hula hoops and the tethered weights known as poi.
“It was a hobby at first and then I noticed that people wanted to start learning it,” Beck said.
Today, the studio is a place for students to learn to defy gravity, a performance venue, and a training center for aerial and flow artists in Missoula.
“I try to offer things that aren't offered elsewhere in Missoula,” Beck said, as a MASC artist spun around the floor in a giant metal hoop called a Cyr wheel. “Circus is an age-old, really neat thing that is on the rise again, so I just saw an opportunity to focus on that.”
Beck was born and raised in Missoula. As a kid attending St. Joseph’s and later Florence-Carlton, Beck said she was always the kid on the playground climbing everything.
“I was upside down on everything,” Beck said. “I was hanging by my foot, by my knee, by one hand. I was holding other people.”
Beck also loved hauling equipment up to her various tree houses, which later manifested into a job when she worked at a high ropes obstacle course for people with disabilities in Park City, Utah, which she said was similar to the course at McCormick Park by the river.
“My love comes from the setup and equipment,” Beck said. “I absolutely love that part of it and that's where my focus came from.”
After spending some time in Utah, Beck returned to Missoula and began dabbling in flow arts.
She came together with some friends to practice fire-spinning, poi and other disciplines and in the late 90s, she was invited to perform in her first paid gig at Big Sky Brewery’s Pray for Snow party.
Beck grew a community as she continued to invite other flow artists to practice with her in a building off Wyoming and Russell streets. In 2012, she traveled to Colorado and became certified in aerial yoga.
From that point, she purchased some equipment and began teaching aerial yoga and fabrics classes. She learned other apparatuses through a process of traveling to other cities to learn with premier artists. She also got in touch with artists who visited Montana, such as Jen Buyer, a Kalispell native who taught her trapeze, yoga instructor Veronica deSoyza, and Bethany Stanbery, who now teaches aerial at Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre.
“We got lucky with some highly qualified people in Missoula helping us get off the ground, literally,” Beck said.
MASC now offers a variety of classes and private instruction for numerous apparatuses, such as a hanging hoop known as lyra, pole, aerial silks and slings, trapeze and rope. They also offer “floor” classes and workshops that include juggling, Buti yoga, aerial yoga, and forms of dance such as contemporary, hip-hop, jazz and belly dance.
Beck also manages a guild of local performing artists known as the MASC Artisans, who can be hired for solo or group performances.
Beck is responsible for all the behind-the-scenes work. She facilitates venue and event bookings, hires and manages teachers, promotes the studio and brainstorms ideas for ways to expand and evolve the performing arts community in Missoula.
“She’s a unicorn of a person,” said Skylar Coutinho, a MASC artisan who has been working with Beck for about four years. “She wants to help other people shine. She does all the networking so we can show up and do our thing.”
Coutinho also discussed Beck’s emphasis on safety. Before hiring any instructor, she requires them to receive a minimum of a training in mat Pilates, in addition to teaching mock classes and training extensively in their discipline.
She also makes the studio available for artists to develop their area of interest.
“I really like having the space,” said Amber Bertram, who is visiting from Little Rock, Arkansas. Bertram comes to the studio every morning to practice silks, pole, or other apparatuses. “If you need to practice, you have a place to go and I like that safety is a concern. They always check rigging.”
Apart from day-to-day studio management, Beck is focused on constantly improving. In February, MASC is debuting a new studio room for pole classes. They’re also in the process of adding a new lighting and sound rig, as well as seating.
“The thing I'm putting the most effort into right now is the studio for the public in recreational and professional paths, and then the venue for hire,” Beck said, adding that she has an “if you build it, they will come” philosophy to the studio.
Beck said the goal of adding a new lighting and sound rig is to allow MASC to operate as a “black box” theater.
“We’ll do in-house productions, but it's really a community space," Beck said. "I want it to be an affordable and versatile theater for the whole town.”