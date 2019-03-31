Sarah Aswell says she's not a silly person. Which is kind of funny, considering how much of her life revolves around comedy.
It's a more "deadpan" and "quirky" humor Aswell brings to the stage as one of the growing number of comics participating in open mic nights in Missoula bars each month. But more than taking her own jokes to a greater stage, Aswell has had a big hand in fostering that growing number of comedians, particularly women and nonbinary comics who might not have taken that step onto the stage in the first place.
Through workshops and open mic nights geared toward creating safe spaces for people putting themselves in vulnerable positions, the jokes can become secondary to opening space for connections with other people. By Aswell's count, most comedians are introverts.
"I think a lot of what comedy is, is connecting with someone," she said. "I see it like a string going from my heart to someone's heart in the audience, as cheesy as that sounds. It's that connection that says I see you and I understand you."
Aswell got her start on a dare. In a recent interview at the Union Club, she told the story of how her husband egged her into an open mic event in the same bar. It wasn't a completely foreign idea. She grew up reading humor columnist Dave Barry and watching great stand-up comics, joined and eventually ran an improv troupe in college in Iowa, and wrote a humor column for the student newspaper there. Originally from Boston, she came to Missoula by way of the fiction program at the University of Montana's creative writing graduate program.
Stand-up, however, was still a step in a new direction and, at that time, she hadn't done anything related to comedy in about 10 years.
"I got on stage and I (expletive)-ing killed it," Aswell said. "I just got the bug."
Perhaps it was the right combination of things: she had been spending a lot of time at home with her newborn baby, trying to keep up with freelance writing gigs and in a depressive funk. That night three years ago, she had to wear a jacket on stage to cover up the leaking lactation, and still made little heartstring connections with more people in the audience than she expected.
"It was the first time I had felt good about myself in a really long time," she said.
That first night went so well she decided to do every open mic over the course of a year. After that she decided to stake out her own open mic events with Revival Comedy, and the momentum carried on to workshops for women and nonbinary comedians-in-the-making.
The barriers for those groups are numbered, as everyone comes to comedy from their own places in life. New mothers are serious, women in general are socialized to pipe down, and nonbinary folks have their own stories to tell, although they might not always feel a welcome mat laid out between them and the stage.
Aswell can list off a number studies, evidence-based stuff, that shows women typically have already lost the upper hand on an audience when they step on stage, whether they're funny or not.
"It makes me mad," she said.
Changing what and who people come to expect from a comedy stage is atop Aswell's list as she continues to develop Revival Comedy, which typically features a workshop directly before an open mic. Forcing that change means setting her own rules: 50 percent of her headliners are women or nonbinary, and no longer performing in other shows where there are no other women, nonbinary or people of color on the card. When she's met with such a homogeneous line-up, Aswell said she has never had a host turn her down when she suggests adding one of the people from those groups to the card.
These efforts have not gone unnoticed.
"First of all, you get diversity, all kinds of stories and voices you never hear," said John Howard, who runs Missoula's HomeGrown Comedy. "It's really allowed other members of the community to be comfortable and get on stage. As a male, it can be hard for me to connect. I can be inviting, but it can be hard to nurture that."
Howard and Aswell both recognize comedy as an art or, in other words, a reflection of the community. The more people involved, Howard said, the wider portrait of the community in which to see itself. And that is almost the core of what Aswell talks about when she talks about the anatomy of a good joke.
"It's not like, 'That's a funny joke.' It's 'I didn't know someone else thought about this the way I did, and now I do,'" she said.
Aswell freelances and appears as a regular contributor in publications like the New Yorker, McSweeney's and Forbes, which recently ran her review of Netflix's "Bird Box" movie she wrote while blindfolded. She typically writes on feminism, comedy and sometimes the intersection between the two.
The challenges in Aswell's work in the local comedy scene include over-saturation. Missoula's still a relatively small town, and you can only tell the same joke to so many people. But just two months ago, Revival Comedy expanded into Bozeman, where more workshops will be on the way. Aswell has also taken her workshops to Helena, and is looking forward to bringing more big-timers to venues here, like Mary Houlihan's "Me & Jack" show at The Roxy Theater in February.
Revival Comedy hosts comedy shows every second Tuesday of the month at the Badlander in Missoula. For information on additional and upcoming events, check Revival Comedy's Facebook page.