University of Montana faculty member and researcher Laurie Slovarp is changing the lives of people who have chronic cough.
“I have a lot of patients who cannot walk down the soap aisle at the grocery store because they will have a major coughing fit,” said Slovarp, at UM since 2010.
With recent approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the associate professor of communicative sciences and disorders soon will study whether a molecule found in chili peppers can help people with the worst coughs. UM notes Slovarp is one of the first faculty members at the flagship to submit an Investigational New Drug application to the FDA to administer the treatment as part of her clinical research.
People have receptors on the nerves in their throat that help their bodies cough when necessary. When people have more receptors, they’re so sensitive that they cough even at the tiniest crumb or whiff of perfume.
In her practice, Slovarp teaches patients to suppress their coughs through breathing, a therapy that works “really, really well” for a majority of them. The suppression helps their cough sensitivity levels return to normal.
But the therapy doesn’t tend to work for patients in the worst shape, those with severe hypersensitivity who can’t suppress their coughs.
That’s where the new treatment comes in. Slovarp will test whether the drug enhances the behavioral cough therapy.
“It might be that the drug itself helps reduce sensitivity, but it might be that drug helps them to suppress so they can benefit from the behavioral cough therapy,” said Slovarp, who grew up in Whitehall.
She already conducted a pilot study on healthy people. She tested their cough sensitivity, then gave them small doses of the treatment by having them breathe through a nebulizer, and then she retested them.
“Their cough sensitivity went way down,” Slovarp said.
In April, with help from Sarjubhai Patel in the Skaggs School of Pharmacy of the College of Health Professions and Biomedical Sciences, she’ll launch the research project with 25 people.
“We want to know if their quality of life is better,” Slovarp said.
Forty years of coughing
Donna Shulund, 72, had lived with a chronic cough for nearly 40 years up until roughly six months ago when she met Slovarp.
“I do know that I annoyed other people,” Shulund said of her ongoing cough.
She lost her voice during a stressful divorce, and she whispered for nearly two years.
“When I got my voice back, that’s when the cough came,” Shulund said.
The Hamilton woman went to doctor after doctor. “I’ve had every kind of test in the world trying to stop this cough.”
Finally, she visited Dr. Eric Stern, a pulmonologist in Missoula. Shulund said that right away, Stern told her he couldn’t help her because he believed the cough was connected to her vocal cords, not her lungs. And he asked her to see Slovarp, “Dr. Laurie.”
“She was kind of funny,” Shulund said. “She said, ‘I heard you coming down the hall. I heard you breathing.’”
Slovarp taught Shulund correct breathing and showed her some exercises. After just three or so sessions, Shlund said she had learned to stop her cough.
“It’s a whole new lease on life,” she said.
She went to a movie with her children in Arizona and sat through it without having a coughing fit and stumbling through the dark to try to leave the theater.
“I even talked to my husband the other day and said, 'I think I’m ready to go to the movie theater and see a movie here,'” Shulund said.
She’s ready to go to a play at the Hamilton Playhouse, too, and she’s already having an easier time watching television at home with her husband.
“I’m so thankful that I found her (Slovarp). My husband is thankful,” Shulund said.
A common complaint
Chronic cough is a common complaint, and it can be debilitating, said Slovarp, who prior to joining UM worked as a medical speech pathologist for 10 years, primarily in hospital settings. (Slovarp said people think of children who have trouble speaking when they think of speech therapists, but she works with patients who have swallowing disorders, voice disorders, and chronic cough.)
Chronic cough can lead to incontinence, depression, vomiting, gagging, and even a broken rib. She said it’s the leading non-emergency reason people see a doctor, and some of the medicines have negative side effects, such as sleepiness or even psychosis.
“I started treating it as a speech therapist, and I started noticing that my patients were coughing oftentimes for years before they ever got to see me or another speech therapist,” Slovarp said.
In the meantime, they may have seen three other doctors, tried several medications that didn’t work, and had expensive tests.
“And then they come see us and there’s absolutely zero risk involved, and if it works, they’re drastically better in two weeks,” Slovarp said.
So she wants to get them in the door more quickly.
Slovarp, who recently had a study published in the Annals of Translational Medicine, said she’s thankful for Rocky Mountain Ear, Nose and Throat Center because physicians there have been supportive of her clinical work and her research. She said 80 percent of people treated for chronic cough have a clinically significant improvement, albeit not always full resolution.
As with other research out of her department at UM, Slovarp said the research she does is “translational,” or has a direct impact on patient care. One doctoral student, two master’s degree students, and three undergraduate students also work in her lab.
Slovarp said she’s thankful that at the Missoula flagship, unlike some other universities, the Institutional Review Board is prompt in approving studies, and keeps research moving forward.
“This is such a great opportunity, not just about the clinical trial, but because there are so many people that have this kind of cough, and they don’t know that there’s an option,” Slovarp said.
According to UM, her work is supported by the Mountain West Clinical Translational Research Infrastructure Network, the Montana IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence, and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health.