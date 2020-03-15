Monday's Montanan: University of Montana's little calf that could

Number 89, and her daughter, also tagged 89, are survivors.
The cow-calf pair don’t have names beyond their ear-tag numbers. Their keeper, David Weis, the manager of the Bandy Ranch, the University of Montana’s working cattle ranch near Ovando, said he doesn’t name any animals, besides his dogs.
The other two dozen or so cows who spent the past year at the ranch are now, or were recently, hamburger, ready to be served to UM students through the campus' new ranch-to-table program.
But not 89 and her calf, 89.
With all the news of the COVID-19 pandemic flooding our brains with cortisol, we thought perhaps Missoulians could use a little dose of cozy — a snapshot of the cute Little Calf That Could.
Weis picked up all of the 2019 cows at various auctions and from other ranches around the region, all of them advertised as "open," or not pregnant. The ranch doesn't breed or calve, but rather just grazes young cows until they're ready for slaughter.
But then 89 multiplied on Aug. 16.
There's really not much to the story. Weis said he didn't have any anecdotes about either of the 89s. They're just cows. The calf 89 is still curious and friendly, while the mom 89 is more skittish. Weis has been ranching in Texas, North Dakota and Montana for 40 years, and really doesn't seem too attached to or inspired by the cow-calf pair that escaped the Food Zoo.
"We kinda said she looks a little big, but in the summer they eat so much of the lush greens they get round," Weis said. "But when it's just cows, no calves, they're quiet. They only talk to each other when there's a calf, so when I heard them making noise one night, I said 'Is that ours?'"
While it's unclear just how 89 got pregnant, she can breathe easy for at least a few months. She'll likely be headed to the slaughterhouse eventually, once her calf is weaned, but she'll need a few months to fatten back up. Making milk is no easy job and has leaned her out, Weis said.
The calf 89 may yet escape the meat grinder or the auction house, as Weis said faculty from the College of Forestry, which has domain over the ranch, have been keenly interested in her, though it was unclear what the other options were.
While the 89s await the future, which will soon include the next herd of heifers to graze the Bandy Ranch, they'll enjoy the company of Weis, and his blue heeler sidekick, Nickel.