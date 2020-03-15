Monday's Montanan: University of Montana's little calf that could

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With all the news of the COVID-19 pandemic flooding our brains with cortisol, we thought perhaps Missoulians could use a little dose of cozy — a snapshot of the cute Little Calf That Could.

Weis picked up all of the 2019 cows at various auctions and from other ranches around the region, all of them advertised as "open," or not pregnant. The ranch doesn't breed or calve, but rather just grazes young cows until they're ready for slaughter.

But then 89 multiplied on Aug. 16.

There's really not much to the story. Weis said he didn't have any anecdotes about either of the 89s. They're just cows. The calf 89 is still curious and friendly, while the mom 89 is more skittish. Weis has been ranching in Texas, North Dakota and Montana for 40 years, and really doesn't seem too attached to or inspired by the cow-calf pair that escaped the Food Zoo.

"We kinda said she looks a little big, but in the summer they eat so much of the lush greens they get round," Weis said. "But when it's just cows, no calves, they're quiet. They only talk to each other when there's a calf, so when I heard them making noise one night, I said 'Is that ours?'"