Monday's Montanan: Cindy Farr keeps public updated on pandemic response

They also need to be prepared for "when we start seeing community-wide spread, and how can all of our organization make sure that we're all on the same page and making a very coordinated effort to combat this disease."

Leahy said communicating effectively with the public can be challenging, particularly in an instance like this with so many unknowns.

It's "hard for anyone's mind to grasp," she said. Even public health experts will "be alarmed" as it reaches larger stages.

"Somebody who's never experienced or read about or trained or learned about a pandemic, it's just harder for them, so they have a lot of questions, and unfortunately, some we can answer and some we can't."

She said the public has been cooperative despite all the understandable fear, and the team is moving "more into the nuts and bolts of what we do," which is case finding and contact tracing. That's the process of identifying people who have the disease and are contagious, and then identifying all the people who have been exposed to them "in a time and a fashion that they could develop the disease" and then isolating and quarantining them.