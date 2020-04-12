Monday's Montanan: Jennifer Robinson brings Montana Natural History Center to kids

“A lot of it is just taking content and scientific knowledge that I have logged into my brain from years of teaching,” she said.

One parent who has found it useful is Jamie Garaventa of Reno, Nevada. She knew of Robinson from her time at Sierra Nevada Journeys, and found her Webinar on social media.

Of the various online educational resources Garaventa has consulted in recent weeks, Robinson’s webinar stood out. Not only could youngster Edwin follow along, but “it was also engaging to me as an adult, because I could learn something and I could also interact with my son, and I thought that was pretty unique.”

However, Robinson is quick to acknowledge the method’s drawbacks.

“Getting used to teaching in front of a screen is really tough,” she said. “I spent a couple days doing test runs of the entire lesson ... it’s like practicing a speech in front of a mirror.” Unlike the popular videoconferencing app Zoom, the center’s program doesn’t let her see the kids' faces. “When you’re a classroom teacher, you get a lot of energy from your students, and when you can’t see them it’s hard to gauge where they’re at.”