Monday's Montanan: Missoula arts champion John Combs reflects on career

Combs said he felt fortunate to work in a district with a strong music program, but despite all of his accomplishments, he said he is the most proud of the students who created the music.

"It's the kids, the young men and women that are in that ensemble that are creating that music," Combs said. "That's what I'm so proud of as I look back is those kids and what we were able to achieve together."

Combs shifted gears when he took the job as the district's fine art supervisor 11 years ago. He continued to advocate for a robust arts and music program within the district and wrote the request for the Kennedy Center that created the Spark! Arts Ignite Learning program, which ensures access to the arts for all of the district's students.

The program integrates arts into classroom lessons for students kindergarten through eighth grade so that, for example, second-graders are able to visit the Missoula Children's Theatre and third-graders can attend a dance performance at UM.

The program also integrates arts with academics in ways like teaching second-graders a dance to help them remember the plant cycle.