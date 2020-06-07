Monday's Montanan: Missoula arts champion John Combs reflects on career

As a young boy growing up in Miles City, the Cow Capital of the West, John Combs would tune into the local radio station every day from 6-6:30 p.m. to listen to classical music.
"They play both kinds of music in Miles City: country and Western," Combs joked. "So to grow up being a classically-oriented musician there wasn't easy."
Combs, who is now retiring from his position as Missoula County Public Schools' fine arts supervisor, said he became hooked on classical music from a young age. He said the radio station that played classical music always stuck to exactly a half hour for the time slot, and once the clock turned to 6:30 p.m., "off would come the record and the hog prices would come on," even if Beethoven had 15 measures left at the end of the symphony.
Combs' passion for music grew from there, eventually leading him to spend 28 years as Hellgate High School's band director and another 11 years as the district's fine arts director.
"He's an incredible educator, and he's one of the top band directors in the country," said Lewis Nelson, Sentinel High School's band director.
Nelson was among thousands of students Combs taught during his tenure, and Nelson said he credits Combs as the main reason he's now Sentinel's band director.
"He really helped me grow," Nelson said. "He would observe me and give me help, give me critique and tell me 'This what you should do,' and it's nice having a mentor like that who I've known basically my entire life."
Combs started his career young. He became Hellgate's band director at age 25 when he moved back to Missoula after earning his master's degree from the University of Southern California, where he played in the Trojan marching band and even with the likes of Fleetwood Mac. Prior to that, he had studied music education at the University of Montana.
"I didn't have very many days where I felt like I had to go to work," Combs said. "It was a passion, it was a mission, it was something I felt was called to early in my life."
During Combs' 28 years as Hellgate's band director, he trained countless musicians and students whom he took to perform in venues across the nation including the Rose Parade in Pasadena, in addition to working with world-renowned composers.
"He was an outstanding educator and band director," former MCPS superintendent Mark Thane said. "He was known for the enthusiasm and professionalism that he brought to his teaching."
Thane noted how the Hellgate band Combs directed performed locally, regionally and nationally, and consistently received top ratings at festivals and competitions.
Leon Slater, Hellgate's current band director, said the time he spent working with Combs "inspired me to be the teacher that I am today."
"He has a way of motivating everyone around him," Slater said.
Combs said he felt fortunate to work in a district with a strong music program, but despite all of his accomplishments, he said he is the most proud of the students who created the music.
"It's the kids, the young men and women that are in that ensemble that are creating that music," Combs said. "That's what I'm so proud of as I look back is those kids and what we were able to achieve together."
Combs shifted gears when he took the job as the district's fine art supervisor 11 years ago. He continued to advocate for a robust arts and music program within the district and wrote the request for the Kennedy Center that created the Spark! Arts Ignite Learning program, which ensures access to the arts for all of the district's students.
The program integrates arts into classroom lessons for students kindergarten through eighth grade so that, for example, second-graders are able to visit the Missoula Children's Theatre and third-graders can attend a dance performance at UM.
The program also integrates arts with academics in ways like teaching second-graders a dance to help them remember the plant cycle.
"Kids that put that kinetic attachment to what they're doing remember the scientific parts of it way better," Combs said. "Weeks later, you could ask them about the plant cycle and they would dance it for you."
The Spark! program also includes "arts for art's sake" which Combs said is "just the fact that you don't have to tie the arts to some other academic thing to make it valued," he said. "It's valuable just because it's the arts."
Among all of his accomplishments and performances, Combs said he is also proud of his wife, Bobbi, and their three daughters — all of whom were in their dad's band.
