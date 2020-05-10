Monday's Montanan: Missoula doc flies to NYC to help designated COVID-19 hospital

While Montana’s hospitals have been spared the overwhelming surge of COVID-19 patients seen in other more populous states, one Missoula doctor felt a call to get down in the trenches.
Dr. Tim Caramore, a clinical professor at the University of Montana's Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana, returned to Missoula early last week from a 10-day stint at a New York City hospital designated for COVID-19 patients. Now following Gov. Steve Bullock’s quarantine orders for travelers, Caramore, who also works at Partnership Health Center and St. Patrick Hospital, is holed up for two weeks at the Holiday Inn.
Between watching New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefings, hearing from a former clinical student headed to the city to pitch in, and a slowdown at Missoula hospitals, Caramore said he felt the time was right for him to help out in the world’s worst-hit COVID-19 hotspot.
“Thinking back to when we were dealing with the H1N1 pandemic, we had a couple patients at a time coming in, and we had to wear personal protective equipment, but the stakes didn’t feel nearly as high as they do now,” he said. “It was stressful for me as a visiting physician in the coronavirus ward for a few days. I can’t imagine what it’s been like for the people in and out of there all day long everyday for months.”
Caramore described sobering scenes of healthcare workers forced to reuse gowns for days, making it nearly impossible for them to avoid contaminating themselves with the virus as they took the coveralls on and off. He recalled having to keep all the doors open in each of the COVID-19 wards so that oxygen-deprived and delirious patients could be monitored, as they often attempted to remove their oxygen supply out of confusion.
But despite the harrowing scenes of death and desperation, he said he and his wife, Elizabeth Paddock, who is also a family doctor in Missoula, never hesitated in fear at his decision to travel to New York.
Paddock said considering her husband is healthy and relatively young, she felt there was little risk of him becoming gravely ill even if he did catch the virus. And with both of their families living on the East Coast, and without kids of their own in Missoula, there was also minimal risk of him putting others in danger.
The hospital he was stationed at, University Hospital of Brooklyn, was beginning to see a decline in patients by the time he arrived there, Caramore said, but even then the hospital still had almost all of its double rooms filled, each with two coronavirus patients.
With supplies of protective equipment improving and the number of cases dropping, he said it almost felt more ominous to just be in New York City in the midst of the crisis.
“It feels like the virus is coating everything. Of course, it’s not, but there’s that pressure to be on guard at all times,” he said. “The most terrifying thing to me was actually being on the return flight. That was a pretty full one from Detroit to Salt Lake City. Delta isn’t filling middle seats, but this was probably still 60% full. They had just rolled out mask requirements, but looking around throughout the flight I could see they were coming off, people had them on their chins or nose uncovered. Those are absolutely potential vectors.”
Caramore, who serves as the Ethics Committee chairperson at St. Pat's, helped write the state's Crisis Standards of Care, his wife said, and after putting in all the work to prepare Montana for a surge in cases, she said he was in the mindset to get to work on saving lives.
"Montana did such a good job that we didn't have that surge, but mentally he was ready for it," Paddock said. "He put a lot of work into the planning, so between that and talking to a physician working in Washington state who was headed there, I think he knew he needed to go do this."
