Monday's Montanan: Missoula doc flies to NYC to help designated COVID-19 hospital

But despite the harrowing scenes of death and desperation, he said he and his wife, Elizabeth Paddock, who is also a family doctor in Missoula, never hesitated in fear at his decision to travel to New York.

Paddock said considering her husband is healthy and relatively young, she felt there was little risk of him becoming gravely ill even if he did catch the virus. And with both of their families living on the East Coast, and without kids of their own in Missoula, there was also minimal risk of him putting others in danger.

The hospital he was stationed at, University Hospital of Brooklyn, was beginning to see a decline in patients by the time he arrived there, Caramore said, but even then the hospital still had almost all of its double rooms filled, each with two coronavirus patients.

With supplies of protective equipment improving and the number of cases dropping, he said it almost felt more ominous to just be in New York City in the midst of the crisis.