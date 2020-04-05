Monday's Montanan: Missoula volunteer helps meet needs of home-bound residents

"She operates from a very centered, compassionate place that allows any community member to become engaged, to be valuable, to feel valuable," Littig said. "Her heart is absolutely in the right place as being a representative of how Missoula operates when these type of things happen to our city and our community."

Morgan's life revolves around helping others in nearly every arena. She also serves as the board chair for Soft Landing Missoula and works full-time in conservation for the Rainforest Action Network.

Morgan said her interest in environmental work stemmed from the time she lived in Indonesia growing up, where she became aware of the impact industrial agriculture and palm oil plantations were having on the area and indigenous communities that live there.

She moved to the U.S. when she was 15 and went on to attend Cornell University for her undergraduate and the University of Michigan for her master's degree. She moved to Missoula with her husband who attended graduate school at the University of Montana, and she fell in love with Missoula, partly because she loves being outdoors.

"We spend a lot of time outside, and we really value all of the wild spaces around us," Morgan said.