Monday's Montanan: Missoula volunteer helps meet needs of home-bound residents

Soon after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Missoula, requests for assistance by community members began flooding a Facebook group established to provide locals with support.
Brihannala Morgan knew from her years of experience working for nonprofits that the best way to meet those needs was to form a coordinated approach, so she set up a Google Voice number, pooled together a group of 80-plus volunteers and started taking calls.
The 406-219-1843 phone number she established now serves as the "Missoula COVID-19 Home Delivery Hotline" and connects people who are unable to leave their homes to volunteers willing to deliver groceries and other essential goods.
"We have so many people in the community that are vulnerable, just because of age or because of having respiratory illnesses or being immunocompromised, and those folks really need someone to actually bring stuff to their doorstep," Morgan said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not the first time Morgan has worked on the frontlines of a crisis. Following the 2004 tsunami that devastated Banda Aceh, Indonesia, she helped coordinate donations and communications working for Save the Children UK, an organization focused on improving the lives of children and providing emergency aid.
She said working with a larger organization helped her understand that sometimes individuals who live in the community are the most well-placed to help each other, and that everyone has a skill they can lend to relief efforts.
"She's really solutions-oriented," said Kiah Abbey, a core volunteer for the hotline. "She's got a vision for the world that she wants to live in, and she's happy to mold that vision to make sure other people feel included and empowered and a part of that work."
Morgan said she felt it was important to develop the hotline so people who lack internet can still access resources. Since she started the call line about two weeks ago, volunteers have facilitated a total of 92 deliveries for over 200 people. She said it already takes about 10 to 20 calls a day, and she expects that to increase as time goes on.
About three-fourths of the deliveries include food from the Missoula Food Bank, but people can also request essential items.
"Because we were talking to people who were calling that line, we were able to realize that people needed more than just food items," said Toffer Lehnherr, a community organizer who created the Facebook mutual aid group.
Morgan recently helped coordinate the hotline's efforts with Christine Littig, of the Missoula Food Bank, who started collecting items such as Lysol wipes, toilet paper and toiletries in a donated warehouse space.
"She operates from a very centered, compassionate place that allows any community member to become engaged, to be valuable, to feel valuable," Littig said. "Her heart is absolutely in the right place as being a representative of how Missoula operates when these type of things happen to our city and our community."
Morgan's life revolves around helping others in nearly every arena. She also serves as the board chair for Soft Landing Missoula and works full-time in conservation for the Rainforest Action Network.
Morgan said her interest in environmental work stemmed from the time she lived in Indonesia growing up, where she became aware of the impact industrial agriculture and palm oil plantations were having on the area and indigenous communities that live there.
She moved to the U.S. when she was 15 and went on to attend Cornell University for her undergraduate and the University of Michigan for her master's degree. She moved to Missoula with her husband who attended graduate school at the University of Montana, and she fell in love with Missoula, partly because she loves being outdoors.
"We spend a lot of time outside, and we really value all of the wild spaces around us," Morgan said.
Now, Morgan spends what free time she does have running, backpacking, hunting, biking and "doing all the things" with her husband and daughter, who turns 1 year old next week.
"We're a little sad because it'll only be a Zoom birthday party, but that's OK," Morgan said. "I can record the Zoom conversation so she can see it when she's older."
