Monitors doubt mining company's water fixes

And the company’s own 2020 annual report states, “there can be no assurance that the water quality targets set out in our valley-wide water quality management plan will prove to be suitably protective of the environment … We are currently not in compliance with certain water quality parameters set out in the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan.”

Teck employs about 4,000 people in British Columbia’s Elk Valley, the company said. It’s been on a financial roller coaster for the past five years, with its stock price ranging from $5 to $50 and back (Canadian dollars). It’s now trading at about $20 (US).

On March 26, Teck pleaded guilty to two charges of violating Canada’s Fisheries Act and paid a $60 million (CA) fine. Its 2019 fourth-quarter profits were $92 million (CA), considerably below its recent high of $378 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

That year, Teck was fined $8.25 million by a U.S. court for contaminating the Columbia River at the Colville Indian Reservation in Washington for nearly a century.