Monk’s Bar to host album release show on Friday

Monk’s Bar on Friday is hosting a release show for “Automatic,” the newest album by local hip-hop artists Foreshadow and elair.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and the show is for people ages 21 and older.

Foreshadow, who is Salish and Blackfeet, said he and elair worked on the album for three years, and the work “encapsulates our creativity during the pandemic.”

While musicians everywhere struggled during pandemic closures, Foreshadow said the music on the album is “high energy, positive and confident.” He said the album is titled “Automatic” because it is a testament to the idea that “if you put the work into something, you will be rewarded for it.”

As Foreshadow says, with hard work, success is “automatic.”

Automatic will be released on all platforms, including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music, on Friday.

For more information on the show, visit monksbarmt.com.