 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Monk’s Bar to host album release show on Friday

  • 0
62f6baf9c18c9.preview.jpg

Hip-hop artists elair (left) and Foreshadow (right) pose. The two are releasing their newest album, "Automatic," on Friday, Oct. 21.

Monk’s Bar on Friday is hosting a release show for “Automatic,” the newest album by local hip-hop artists Foreshadow and elair.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and the show is for people ages 21 and older.

Foreshadow, who is Salish and Blackfeet, said he and elair worked on the album for three years, and the work “encapsulates our creativity during the pandemic.”

l.jpg

The cover of Foreshadow and elair's new album, "Automatic." Album art was done by Tom Hanchett.

While musicians everywhere struggled during pandemic closures, Foreshadow said the music on the album is “high energy, positive and confident.” He said the album is titled “Automatic” because it is a testament to the idea that “if you put the work into something, you will be rewarded for it.”

As Foreshadow says, with hard work, success is “automatic.”

Automatic will be released on all platforms, including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music, on Friday.

People are also reading…

For more information on the show, visit monksbarmt.com.

k.jpg

Monk's Bar in Missoula is hosting an album release show on Friday, Oct. 21.

This footage was filmed and produced 20 March 2021. Tourists view cherry blossoms in Xingyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 20, 2021.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chechen soldiers fight on both sides of Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News