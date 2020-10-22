Monk's, Bodega, Stockman's ordered to close

Several bars in downtown Missoula and several other businesses in the county have been ordered to either comply with COVID-19 safety precautions or close down due to failure to enforce those precautions.
In the last two weeks, the Missoula City-County Health Department has issued Health Officer orders to ROAM Student Living, Monk's Bar, Bodega, Stockman's Bar, Benny's Frenchtown Club and Larry's Six Mile Bar in Huson. That follows previous orders for the closure of the Mo Club and The Alcan Bar in Frenchtown.
All of the orders involve health officers not finding proper safety precautions, including mask-wearing and social distancing, being taken inside the businesses.
On Oct. 7, an environmental health specialist went to Stockman's Bar in the evening and observed "about 10-20 customers standing up adjacent to the bar with no face coverings on and no six-foot distancing between different groups."
A few days prior, a health officer noticed about 7-10 people from "out of state" enter the bar without face coverings. The group proceeded to mingle "about the facility" and employees at Stockman's didn't say anything to the group about Phase 2 requirements.
Other health officers noted similar violations, and the bar was given an order to comply on Oct. 13 or face closure. A subsequent follow-up inspection found the violations were still happening, so the bar was sent a closure order on Oct. 20. The health department has since approved a reopening plan for the bar.
On Oct. 2, health department specialists visited Bodega bar and noticed there was signage posted on the door stating that customers were only required to wear face coverings to enter. On Oct. 10, staff noticed customers entering, exiting, ordering drinks and moving throughout the facility without face coverings.
The Bodega and Monk's are both owned by Robert Manzer. Both were given Orders to Comply on Oct. 13, and after subsequent inspections still found violations, both were given Orders to Close on Oct. 20.
ROAM Student Living was given an Order to Comply on Oct. 16 after health inspectors noticed people not wearing masks in common areas and found that on-site managers were unsure of how to properly enforce the state and county requirements.
Benny's Frenchtown Club was given an Order to Close on Oct. 17 after staff noticed "widespread non-compliance" with safety precautions. Larry's Six Mile Bar in Huson was given an Order to Comply on Oct. 14.
Missoula has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases recently.
