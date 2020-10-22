Monk's, Bodega, Stockman's ordered to close

Several bars in downtown Missoula and several other businesses in the county have been ordered to either comply with COVID-19 safety precautions or close down due to failure to enforce those precautions.

In the last two weeks, the Missoula City-County Health Department has issued Health Officer orders to ROAM Student Living, Monk's Bar, Bodega, Stockman's Bar, Benny's Frenchtown Club and Larry's Six Mile Bar in Huson. That follows previous orders for the closure of the Mo Club and The Alcan Bar in Frenchtown.

All of the orders involve health officers not finding proper safety precautions, including mask-wearing and social distancing, being taken inside the businesses.

On Oct. 7, an environmental health specialist went to Stockman's Bar in the evening and observed "about 10-20 customers standing up adjacent to the bar with no face coverings on and no six-foot distancing between different groups."

A few days prior, a health officer noticed about 7-10 people from "out of state" enter the bar without face coverings. The group proceeded to mingle "about the facility" and employees at Stockman's didn't say anything to the group about Phase 2 requirements.

