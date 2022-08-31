Montana Actors' Theatre mounts 'Macbeth' on horseback

HAVRE — Twenty-five miles south of Havre and an ocean away from Birnam Wood, Shakespeare’s Macbeth and Banquo charged through a thicket of trees on horseback and turned a northern Montana forest into a theater stage.

They encountered a trio of old witches, chanting in an eerie tone. “Fair is foul, and foul is fair: Hover through the fog and filthy air,” the witches warned Macbeth and Banquo, played by Montana Actors’ Theatre cast members Grant Olson and Jay Pyette.

“So foul and fair a day I have not seen,” Macbeth said, echoing the words of the witches as he sat mounted before an audience of 500 people sitting on blankets and camping chairs.

Bard-lovers flocked to Havre last weekend for a three-show production of "Macbeth" on horseback. The weekend’s plays were put on by the Montana Actors’ Theatre at the Lions Campground near Beaver Creek Park.

It was the first time that the MAT had organized a play with live animals on stage, including a one-ton war horse that spanned over 20 hands high. Many of the actors had never interacted with horses before.

Olson is MAT's artistic director and oversees production of plays for the MAT. He said this weekend’s series of shows was a big first both for him and the theater team. For as long as he can remember, this was a show that he’d been wanting to do for a while after years of living on a cattle ranch south of Havre.

“Macbeth mentions horses all the time and it has a whole bunch of horse imagery, but usually in productions you can't bring a horse on stage,” Olson said. “This play was one that always stuck out to me since I grew up with horses.”

The MAT is a community-based performing arts organization in Havre. It was first founded in 1992 in Havre by current Executive Director Pyette and "Macbeth" show director Mike Zook. It became the official resident theater of MSU-Northern in 2002 and has put up classic plays such as Edmond Rostand’s "Cyrano de Bergerac" and Shakespeare's "Hamlet" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

In 2003 the MAT was invited to stage a production of "The Dead of Winter" with a cast of 18 Montana actors at the Union Theater in London under Olson's direction after he completed his master’s at the England Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Bringing "Macbeth" to life on horseback was no easy task. The last time Olson had worked on the play was in 2009 when he directed the production at the Crystal Theater in Missoula. This time it meant bringing the play to life at an outdoor venue with live horses on set in front of hundreds of people.

“Some of the chainmail and armor that we got for that little production at the Crystal has since moved into this show because it was stuff we had in stock,” Olson said. “These are two completely different productions. Back then, the Crystal could maybe seat a hundred people in a tiny little space. Now we're outdoors with live horses. I keep laughing at that.”

The production crew had to bring a stunt coordinator and an equine coordinator (horse trainer) to help actors get accustomed to acting around horses. They rehearsed for almost eight weeks, learning to ride horses while memorizing their lines.

The "Macbeth" production team had to figure out how attendees would hear the actors’ words outside. They figured out a wireless sound system that would deliver crystal clear audio into the audience while keeping a safe distance from the crowd.

Zook said that for 20 years he had been corresponding with Olson, starting when Olson was still in graduate school at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, about putting together an outdoor production of "Macbeth" in Havre with live horses.

After years of hashing out a plan, Zook and Olson finally put their idea to work and began casting for the play back in May. The pair spent weeks casting people in and around Havre, some of whom had never had any acting experience. They settled on a cast of 20 people including horseback riders who are all from northern Montana.

“We've got elementary and high school students and people that are in college, a former military intelligence officer, teachers, both retired and currently working, farmers and ranchers and small-business owners,” Zook said. “It's just an amazing plethora of people. It’s really a mishmash of different personalities and viewpoints which all adds to the creative process. Diversity is important.”

Chrystal Kerr, a 25-year resident of Havre, came to the Lions Campground with her daughter, sister, nieces and her mother to experience something out of the ordinary in the area. Kerr attended MSU-Northern where she took theater and costume design classes. She was thrilled to see the crowd that showed up to see Macbeth near her hometown.

“We like to dress up and do fun things together as a family,” she said. “It sounded like a lot of fun and it’s different for our area. The weather was perfect and there were so many people which was really exciting to see.”

Since the MAT’s founding in the late '90s, its core mission has been to foster Montana’s performing arts talent, especially up on the Hi-Line. The MAT spearheaded the creation of KidsMAT, a youth and children’s theater programs for kids, which has since become a statewide touring youth production program. It expanded its operations across the state, producing "The Rocky Horror Show, Live!" at the Wilma in Missoula every year since 2006 as well as producing plays in Great Falls after merging with the Center Stage Theatre company in 2010.

Despite that, the MAT still remains true to its mission — to continue inspiring the next generation of acting talent up on the Hi-Line.

“We've set the bar high in terms of the professionalism that we demand of our actors, and with most we train as we go,” Zook said. “I think because of that, we've had many of our native Montana actors that have moved on to the national level.

“When I come to Havre, the amount of talent, work and the dedication that we have from actors here always blows my mind,” Olson added. “Havre has this amazing bit of talent, and the (MAT) has always been able to foster that."