Montana adds 26 known COVID-19 cases Saturday, for a total of 147

Montana reached 147 known cases of COVID-19 by Saturday evening, up 26 from the night before.
Gallatin County still has the most by far at 57.
From Friday to Saturday evening, Lewis and Clark County added three cases for a total of 10. Yellowstone County added three cases and has 26 total. Broadwater County added another case for a total of three. Lake and Park Counties each reported one new case by Saturday evening, with both reporting two total cases. Missoula County added one case and also has nine total. Silver Bow County appeared to add one case for a total of eight as of Saturday, but an earlier reduction to seven in Silver Bow was a mistake by the state, leaving Silver Bow at eight, according to the county health officer.
Known cases in the following counties remained unchanged by Saturday evening: Cascade has seven; Flathead has six; Toole has five; Madison and Lincoln have three; Jefferson has two; and Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt and Hill each have one.
On Thursday evening, the state reported its first death from COVID-19. The death was Jim Tomlin, who lived on Bull Lake in Lincoln County, according to his son, G. Scott Tomlin. Eight people in Montana have been hospitalized, though information about where those people are in the state is not available.
By Saturday evening, the state public health lab had processed 3,629 tests. That number does not include tests that hospitals or doctors send to private facilities.
- Gov. Bullock on Thursday issued a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order took effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also this week, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
Keila Szpaller of the Missoulian contributed to reporting this article.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.