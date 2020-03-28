Montana adds 26 known COVID-19 cases Saturday, for a total of 147

From Friday to Saturday evening, Lewis and Clark County added three cases for a total of 10. Yellowstone County added three cases and has 26 total. Broadwater County added another case for a total of three. Lake and Park Counties each reported one new case by Saturday evening, with both reporting two total cases. Missoula County added one case and also has nine total. Silver Bow County appeared to add one case for a total of eight as of Saturday, but an earlier reduction to seven in Silver Bow was a mistake by the state, leaving Silver Bow at eight, according to the county health officer.