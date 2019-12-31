A new scam targeting people in Missoula and Billings involves call centers posing as tow truck operators, according to the Montana Attorney General's Office.
"The scam works like this: Consumers using search engine terms such as 'tow truck companies near me' find results that include sham businesses. In the Billings area, listings for 'F & V Towing,' 'Woods & Sons,' and 'Fonnie’s Wrecker Service' appear, along with fake positive consumer reviews and photos that appear to be local brick and mortar locations for the companies," according to the release.
But the photos are of empty buildings available for lease, and a call connects potential customers to an out-of-state call center that demands their credit card information, according to the release.
Some warning signs of the fake tow company websites include a generic appearance, with stock photos and few specifics, along with spelling and punctuation errors. "Their goal is to get you to call right away so they can get your payment information so everything will direct you to a contact," the release said.
The Montana Highway Patrol learned of the suspected scams in Missoula and Billings, it said.
“There are a few good ways Montanans can protect themselves from falling victim to this scam before they’re stranded on the side of the road, waiting for help,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “First and foremost, never give out your credit card or other payment information until the time of service. Legitimate tow truck companies don’t charge until the tow is completed. Additionally, tow truck businesses doing business in our state must be inspected annually by the Montana Highway Patrol. They should have Letters of Appointment from the Highway Patrol and an inspection sticker in the tow truck’s window.”
Consumers with questions about how to verify legitimate tow truck companies can contact their district Highway Patrol office, or the state Office of Consumer Protection at 800-481-6896 or 406-444-4500.