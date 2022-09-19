Montana Board of Ed hung up on 'equity' in teacher prep standards

The Montana Board of Public Education got hung up on words like “equity” and “equality” while responding to public comments about proposed rule revisions for teacher preparation program standards on Thursday.

The Office of Public Instruction’s elimination of those words caught heat at a public hearing held last month and the submitted public comments reviewed Thursday echoed those concerns.

51 people opposed the deletion of references to "democracy," 44 were against the removal of references to "equity" and 11 did not support the elimination of the words "ethics" or "ethical." 19 commenters opposed removing language in reference to "social justice, diversity and democracy" compared to one who supported the deletions.

At the public hearing last month, Dennis Parman, executive director of the Montana Rural Education Association, said that Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen’s recommendations removed the word “ethics” 24 times, “ethical” 54 times and “equity” 15 times.

Due to the high volume of comments opposed to the removal of the word “equity,” board chair Tammy Lacey suggested Thursday that the board work to define it.

“It seems to me that we could eliminate that concern and that fear by having a definition that isn’t highly charged,” she said.

Board member Tim Tharp said he would love to come up with a solution, but wasn’t sure that the board could reach an agreement on defining those words.

In later public comments, the Montana Rural Education Association suggested definitions for “ethics,” “equity” and “equality.” The board voted to disagree with the comments.

Earlier in the meeting, the board took action on the Professional Educators of Montana Code of Ethics, where concerns of the word “equity” first emerged that day.

During public comment Rob Watson, executive director of the School Administrators of Montana, reflected on his time serving on a committee to revise the code of ethics where a recommendation was made to include "educational equity" in a statement of commitment to students. In his comment, he spoke of the role of equity in his own family history growing up in Montana and how he likely would not be speaking to them without it.

“After listening to the testimony, I am convinced that unfortunately some have chosen to politicize a word and a concept that is critically important to our work as educators,” Watson said.

“Now we are faced with fear around the concept of educational equity,” he continued later. “I would ask you please do not give in to that fear. Our kids benefit greatly from the work that our teachers do in the area of educational equity.”

Watson said that his comments were not representative of the organization and he was speaking as an individual citizen.

In the same portion of the meeting, Lacey pointed out that board members have listened to numerous presentations over multiple meetings with slides that have the “word equity written all over it.”

“I’m completely perplexed by this conversation, I’m saddened by this conversation,” Lacey said. "I think we have to be careful with the message that we are sending to our educators. The work that they do…is embedded in equity and meeting children where they are and moving them forward, giving them every support that they need — the very definition of the word equity and we can’t even include it in our code of ethics. I think that says something about us.”

The code of ethics were eventually approved without mention of the word "equity."

Counselors and equity

Later in school counseling discussions the topic of equity was brought up while the board decided how to respond to a comment that opposed the removal of “equity in academic achievement” from a proposed revision.

Lacey and board member Madalyn Quinlan both agreed that the inclusion of that language in the rule is important so that school counselors can understand ways to address academic achievement for all students. However, Quinlan’s motion to agree with the comment was not seconded by any other board members and died.

Board member Renee Rasmussen noted that the board tried to avoid “charged” words throughout their discussion and ultimately wanted to avoid the use of the word “equity” because it is an “emotionally charged word.” She attempted to find a synonym to replace the word but did not present a different motion.

Tharp said "equity in academic achievement" is unrealistic.

“Just looking at these four words, 'equity in academic achievement' means everybody has the same score, everybody has the same mark, everybody finishes the race at the exact same time and that’s not realistic,” he said.

Ultimately the board voted to take a closer look at the issue in November.

Other terms discussed

The term “social-emotional” was the first wording to come up during discussions on Thursday, with Quinlan motioning to include the term in the OPI’s recommended revision.

During public comment, Amanda Curtis, president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, said she believes the term has fallen into “this realm of politicized words” by some groups.

Rasmussen agreed that the term is politicized, but ultimately voted to support the motion to include it.

“I believe that those two words specifically are already embedded in our language and while I would prefer to use something that was less politically charged, I’m not sure what those words would be that would mean the same,” Rasmussen said.

Board member Jane Hamman said an alternative term such as “well being” encompasses a wider breadth of needs, including security and safety, and felt that “social-emotional” was too limiting on its own.

Lacey countered that no one had bristled when the term was used a day earlier during a Montana School for the Deaf and Blind report on social-emotional professional development work.

Later in the meeting, the board decided to disagree with the 19 commenters who opposed the removal of references to "social justice, diversity and democracy" in rules pertaining to English language arts instruction.

Hamman argued that Arntzen’s recommendations, which omit those terms, broadened opportunities for teachers to pursue subjects that interest them.

Lacey acknowledged the passion of the 19 commenters, and while she ultimately agreed with their sentiments for keeping the words, she said she did not feel that the deletion hindered students’ abilities to engage with “lots of complex issues facing our world today.”