Montana Board of Public Education hears revisions for accreditation rules

Montana’s Office of Public Instruction presented its recommended changes to school accreditation standards to the Board of Public Education for the first time in a special meeting on Monday afternoon.

A negotiated rulemaking committee concluded its work in July and reached consensus on all but one rule, which concerns school counseling staff.

Despite not reaching consensus on all proposed rule changes, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen put forward the language the committee had the most agreement on for the Board of Public Education’s consideration.

Many of the proposed revisions clean up language and realign rules with new standards.

However, some of the recommended changes from the OPI eliminate mandatory minimum staffing ratios for principals, librarians and counselors, which aligns with Arntzen’s highly contested recommendations for the committee earlier this spring. Through these rules, district superintendents would make recommendations to local school boards for staffing levels based on need.

Executive Director of the Montana Rural Education Association Dennis Parman noted that historically school accreditation rules established minimum standards of quality, “and what you got presented today isn’t in any way.”

Public comment throughout the revision process, which launched in September 2020, has been dominated by concerns of staffing ratios for librarians and counselors from students, school staff and other educational stakeholders. Monday’s meeting was no different.

Four current and former students of Amy Friez, a librarian at Helena Middle School, kicked off the meeting with public comment.

“I know rural schools struggle, but their students deserve to have a quality educational experience equivalent to those students who attend the larger schools,” Friez said. “If high standards of student learning are not set they will inevitably be sacrificed to cost and compromise. Students will be underserved, teachers will be overworked, and that’s not what we’re going for.”

Isaac Nehring, a lifelong Helena resident and valedictorian from Helena High School’s most recent graduating class, added that his educational experience would not have been possible without counselors or librarians.

“If quotas and standards are taken away I feel it would be a fatal mistake,” Nehring said. “It’s not public schools that shaped who I am, but the individual teachers, administrators, counselors, coaches and staff members within them that did and that should be uplifted.”

While the rules for school counselors and librarians were being presented, board chair Tammy Lacey and board member Tim Tharp both expressed concerns with leaving those staffing decisions to local school boards.

“It says that the superintendent must recommend but it doesn’t say anything that the board of trustees needs to hire any people so that language is going to need to be cleaned up,” Tharp said.

Board member Susie Hedalen also pointed out that school counselors work with students not only with mental health issues but with working toward graduation and college readiness. Whereas other mental health and behavior specialists that work in schools often face more restraints on which students they can work with based on insurance and previous diagnoses of mental illness.

Monday’s meeting was for informational purposes only and no action was taken on the proposed revisions from the OPI.

Jessica Buboltz, a school counselor at Hellgate High School, advocated to retain a counselor-to-student ratio during public comment. Buboltz is also the board chair of the Montana School Counselor Association.

Schools in Montana must provide one school counselor for every 400 students in a school building, according to current rule. Earlier in the rulemaking process the school quality task force unanimously recommended to the OPI that the ratio be lowered to 300-to-1.

“This ratio is important because school counselors are trained professionals who support students in their academic, social, emotional, and career development,” Buboltz said. “Yes we wear multiple hats in schools and yes sometimes we are very overwhelmed but we love our students and we love our jobs and we just want to be able to support our students the best that we can.”

Finalizing the proposed revisions will take more time, and opportunities for public comment will be provided in a timeline provided at the board’s next meeting in September.