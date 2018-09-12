The Montana Board of Regents approved Wednesday a $1.56 billion budget for the 2019 fiscal year, albeit with questions and pointed observations.
State support for higher education in Montana is low compared to other states, but Montana also is one of the few states that has increased rather than decreased funding for colleges in recent years.
"I think it's important to understand what the implications are of that decreased state support," Chair Fran Albrecht said.
In Arizona, for example, state support declined, and resident tuition jumped by 21 percent to 28 percent across campuses as a result, according to higher education officials.
"So noted," said Albrecht via live video stream from the Billings meeting. "Hopefully so noted across the state of Montana."
Commissioner Clay Christian said higher education officials have been proud to see the state support the Montana University System in recent years, but Montana still ranks low compared to other states, and he wants to move that needle in the future.
The budget presentation noted that Montana, with 41 percent funding from the state, sits in the lower third in the nation in funding per student.
In roughly the last decade, the state made up ground in state support, but it hasn't yet caught up to the 76 percent funding level for higher education in 1992, according to the budget presentation.
***
Regent Bob Nystuen said it was important for the board to review vulnerabilities in the budget, and the banker offered several observations.
"One of the important things I think we as the regents and campus communities should look at is the risks contained in a $1.5 billion budget that we've discussed in a little over an hour," Nystuen said.
Depleted reserve funds were among his concerns. Nystuen said he did not want to call out campuses by name, but he wondered if some had drained their reserves to "dangerously low levels" because of enrollment and budget challenges.
"Are their rainy day funds tight or gone?" Nystuen said.
Deputy Commissioner for Budget and Planning Tyler Trevor said he believes the risk varies by campus, but he believes the risk is low for the current system budget to fall short based on enrollment. He said the budget was based on an enrollment drop of 1.5 percent, but it may be closer to 3.3 percent, although it's too early to confirm fall numbers.
However, Commissioner Christian said reserves are a perpetual issue, and the university system should explore a mechanism for setting aside maintenance money for the long term.
"Your point is well taken and not easily answered," Christian said.
Nystuen also said he was concerned about the disparity in state support across campuses. For instance, the state support for Montana State University dropped to 29 percent, he said, while the support for the University of Montana is 45.5 percent, and MSU–Billings is 58.3 percent.
He said he understands the campuses are all operating in one system and "in it together," but he's concerned about diminishing standards at schools with a lower level of support. He said he does not have a solution, but he believes the regents should grapple with the imbalance.
"Those are million-dollar numbers that we're talking about in the context of state share of dollars to the individual campuses. We can't pass by that lightly," Nystuen said.