Montana Book Festival seeks submissions for September

Book submissions are now officially open for the 2022 Montana Book Festival, taking place in Missoula from Sept. 15-18. This year will mark the festival's return to in-person events after two years of a solely digital presence.

Authors or publishers may submit their books to be reviewed by the festival reading committee, and selected authors will be invited to Missoula to present their work as part of a panel, reading or presentation. The festival welcomes suggestions of events and collaborations from the submitters.

Submissions are received through the organization's Submittable portal at montanabookfestival.submittable.com/submit. Authors with books published or soon-to-be published in 2022 will be given priority consideration, but all are welcome to apply.

The festival will be partnering with the Missoula Public Library to make use of its brand-new building, but events will be happening all over downtown Missoula. Information about volunteering and tickets will be forthcoming this summer. Any questions can be directed to Festival Director John Samuel Brown at montanabookfestival@gmail.com.

