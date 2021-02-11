Montana cities working with NorthWestern Energy on clean power options

If customers could simply choose to buy existing renewable power, Maneta said utilities could still sell fossil-fuel power to other customers who don't care where the power comes from.

"We're not looking to take credit for existing renewables that are out there," she said. "The goal is to get new renewable energy built and actually make a difference in the electricity sector."

Northwestern Energy currently has an "E+Green" program that allows customers to pay an extra fee for renewable energy produced out-of-state, she said. But, studies have shown that type of program doesn't really encourage the development of new renewable energy production and instead just reimburses existing projects.

The interlocal agreement states that the four governments will divide up the cost of hiring a consultant, Energy Strategies of Salt Lake City, to inform the development of a green tariff program. That consultant was selected after a review process, and Missoula County and the City of Missoula will each pay $20,000 of the total $138,000 price tag. The City of Bozeman will pitch in $90,000 and Helena will give $8,000.

Maneta said hiring a consultant to determine the green tariff cost is necessary because the "devil is in the details" and utility rate design is a complex issue.