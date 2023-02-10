HELENA – Traveling from Montana’s campuses to the Legislature to personally advocate for wide-ranging student issues goes beyond routine classwork.

“Anybody nervous?” Associated Students of University of Montana lobbyist Ethan Hanley asked a group of classmates from UM at the end of their Capitol tour, just before their constituent meetings were supposed to get started. Any anxiety was met with ennui as those committee meetings ran longer than anticipated, delaying the legislators' availability. Students patiently milled around the hallway outside Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office as the rotunda filled with chatter.

About 50 students from the University of Montana, Montana State University, UM-Western and MSU-Northern traveled from their campuses to the Capitol on Thursday to amplify student voices at the Legislature. Student lobbyists with the Associated Students of UM and Montana Associated Students showed their colleagues the ropes and helped organize one-on-one meetings with lawmakers.

Many of the students were part of campus government organizations. Others came on their own to ensure their concerns are heard this session. For some, it was the first time they’d ever gone to the Capitol or done any advocacy work at that level.

Kaitlyn Norton, a second-year graduate student in the athletic training program at UM, came to the Capitol to advocate for a bill that could impact licensure for her future career. Originally from Butte, Norton visited the Capitol for the first time in high school. She had Amanda Curtis as a teacher, who served in the Legislature at that time.

“Having her telling us what she did and always telling us to speak up was a huge inspiration as a young student,” Norton said.

There are ways to participate remotely in the session. However, those who turned out on Thursday agreed that face-to-face interactions with lawmakers had the most value.

“I think in-person is the best way to get your word out there because they can hear you, see your emotions and understand how (their decisions) impact us,” Norton said. “I think that’s so important and kind of why I’m here today.”

Student interests for this session branch beyond concerns of the constitutional authority of the Board of Regents and other bills affecting higher education. They also expressed concerns about housing affordability and food access.

Housing was top of mind for UM student Adrian Cook, chair of the Montana Public Interest Research Group (MontPIRG). Cook met with Rep. Scott Kerns, a Republican representing a district in Great Falls, to speak about his bill that would allow for the zoning of tiny dwelling units.

However, the two were at odds when it came to the authority of the Board of Regents.

“From my perspective, it seems to be that the Board of Regents wants to claim that they’re a fourth branch of government,” Kerns told Cook. “Whereas I read the state Constitution, and I see that the people have delegated power to the Legislature, who then created and is ultimately over the Board of Regents.”

The Montana Constitution states that the regents have “full power, responsibility and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana University System.”

Cook responded that he likes the board for how people are appointed and that students are represented. Ultimately, he feels it's easier to communicate with people on the board than it is with the entire state Legislature.

Kerns brought up HB 102 from the last session, which became a law that would have allowed students to carry concealed firearms on campus without a permit. The bill failed before the state Supreme Court, with the justices ruling the legislators infringed on the rights of the regents.

“The argument was, you legislators can’t tell us what we’re going to do on our campus and what laws you made as the state that we’re going to enforce,” Kerns said. “Where does that go? Does that mean that, for example, murder is not murder on Montana university campuses because the Board of Regents said so? I don’t know. That’s a hard question.”

Despite their disagreements, Kerns said he enjoyed getting to know the students' backgrounds and aspirations as well as hearing their concerns.

“A lot of times we share very similar concerns,” Kerns said. “We (lawmakers) often make the comment, we wish we could have younger people involved in this process and really understand that process.”

Cook said he appreciated Kerns for hearing him out “seemingly as long as we wanted and was willing to talk about the stuff we talked about.”

“We obviously disagree on some things, but I was more impressed by the things we agreed on,” Cook said.

Elani Borhegyi, a senior studying environmental science and sustainability at UM, came to provide in-person testimony on HB 395, which would prohibit minors from attending drag shows. Borhegyi has experience performing in drag and was a reader at a drag story hour in Helena last summer.

“I think it’s important that we show up so that we are present so people see that drag performers are real people who are just as real and complex as other people, which is sad to say,” Borhegyi said. “I think that people will support these bills without actually having ever met a drag performer or never having been to a drag show.”

Borhegyi, whose stage name is Jackie Rosebutch, added that they felt it was also important for them to testify on the bill because they are transgender and the language used to define drag in the bill could also target trans people.

Students from Northern and Western met with Rep. Gary Perry, a Republican from Colstrip, to discuss the constitutional authority of the regents. While they felt the conversation was respectful, they felt the representative’s mind was already made up on the issue.

“It was disappointing to hear his opinion on the Board of Regents and his lack of understanding on the issues around House Bill 102 (from last session),” said Garret Yeager, who is a student at Western. “Which led to what I think is more of a grudge match than an actual reason to take away their autonomy.”

Yeager added that generally this session, the Legislature hasn’t aligned with many priorities his campus has right now. Smaller state schools like his are often overshadowed by Montana’s flagship universities in conversations during the session.

“He (Perry) gave a little bit of his perspective, it wasn’t one that I’d say we were fully supportive of,” said Morgaine Milligin, who is the acting president of Northern’s student senate. “But it was definitely the first time that I’ve gotten to hear that other side of the conversation.”