Montana Constitutional community discussion to be held May 23

Leadership Montana, the Mansfield Center and the League of Women Voters are collaborating to create an interactive experience to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution on May 23.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m., a series of community discussions about Montana's Constitution will be held in nine cities and towns throughout the state. These events will be free and open to the public.

During this event, Montanans will have a chance to observe a live-streamed discussion facilitated by the director of the Mansfield Center's Ethics and Public Affairs Program, Rob Saldin.

The event also features Constitutional Delegate Mae Nan Ellingson and constitutional scholar, Anthony Johnstone from the University of Montana's Blewett School of Law. The three will discuss how Montana values inform the meaning of the Constitution.

After panels end, participants will have the chance to engage in a facilitated, interactive conversation about the Constitution and the Montana values.

In Missoula, the event will take place in Room 101 of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at 32 Campus Dr., Missoula. Participants can register for this event at bit.ly/3wyye2V.

