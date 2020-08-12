Montana consumer spending down; Missoula Food Bank sees surge in demand

The Missoula Food Bank, where people go when they can’t afford groceries, was inundated in the last part of March as the state’s stay-at-home order caused massive job losses.
“We were substantially busier, 50-100% busier,” said Executive Director Aaron Brock. “We’ve normalized a little since then, but we’re still serving more people than anytime in our history. We’re serving about twice as many meals for kids through our children’s nutritional program that we do every summer.”
On a busy week, the Missoula Food Bank sees between 800 and 1,000 families, and on a slow week it could be between 500 and 600. That translates to roughly 50,000 pounds of food every week. Brock said that if the federal government lets the $600 weekly unemployment benefit expire or reduces that amount, his organization is anticipating another surge of customers.
Food banks are often the canary in the coal mine for how those on the lowest rungs of the financial stability ladder are doing, but other hard data also show that the Montana economy has taken a battering due to the ongoing pandemic.
Spending drives the economy, and total spending by all consumers in Montana has decreased by 7.5% (as of early August) compared to January, according to credit card and payroll data complied by Opportunity Insights, a joint project between Harvard University and Brown University.
“That sounds like a lot to me,” explained Patrick Barkey, an economist and the director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana.
The second quarter of this year market one of the “worst growth performances ever,” said Barkey, who last week presented an economic update to the Montana Chamber of Commerce.
“Thus far, this recession is several orders of magnitude faster and more harsh than other recessions, with ‘thus far’ being the key words,” he explained.
Economic growth was so bad because consumer spending in the second quarter was in a “free fall,” he continued.
There was a 25% decline in the annualized rate of consumer spending in the United States, he said, and services were the segment of the economy hit hardest.
Grocery stores have done well during the pandemic, he noted, but motels, hotels and restaurants “did terrible.”
As of July 19 in Montana, consumer spending at restaurants and hotels was down by 44% compared to January, and summer is the busiest time of year for those businesses.
The entertainment industry was devastated, he noted, but the construction industry was barely affected. Oil, gas and coal tax revenues for the state have dropped, and international trade “collapsed.”
But the state’s general fund revenues are down only 1.6% so far this fiscal year, he noted, which he said “doesn’t look anything at all like the worst economic growth since the Great Depression."
Income growth was strong, he said, because of the federal government action’s to put money in people’s pockets. That meant savings rates spiked 25%.
“The quick and pretty decisive and significant acts by Congress had a big impact on the economy, and it’s pretty clear that’s why incomes rose,” Barkey said.
In all, he said, the Montana economy has bounced back fairly well from the stay-at-home order earlier in the spring. But that has coincided with a significant rise in COVID-19 cases. That means people are more optimistic about the 2020 economy than they had been, Barkey said, but less optimistic about 2021 and 2022.
“People have been surprised in a positive way at how strong some things have come back but people have been surprised in a negative way about just how the virus is coming back,” he said.
Ian Haddad is one of the owners of The Book Exchange, a new and used bookstore in Missoula.
He said the pandemic has had both positive and negative sides for his business. For one thing, people had more time to read during quarantine, so they were buying more books. They also had more time to clean, so people were bringing more used books in to sell.
However, the Liquid Planet coffee shop inside the store doesn’t have a drive-through option like many other kiosks around town, so people have been less likely to come in and sit down for a cup.
“Business is down drastically in the coffee shop,” Haddad explained.
The store also quarantines all books brought in for 72 hours, which has created space issues because the store doesn’t have a lot of storage and employees need to socially distance while they’re sorting books. However, he said, there are still lots of books going out the door. He didn’t have to lay any employees off, and the only workers he lost were ones who had family members with health issues.
The store has been operating for 41 years and Haddad is confident the coronavirus won’t end that streak.
“Yes it’s tough times, and we’re all making changes,” he said. “But we’re going with the flow. Overall, things seem to be all right. Hopefully we’ll be here another 41 years."
