Montana consumer spending down; Missoula Food Bank sees surge in demand

He said the pandemic has had both positive and negative sides for his business. For one thing, people had more time to read during quarantine, so they were buying more books. They also had more time to clean, so people were bringing more used books in to sell.

However, the Liquid Planet coffee shop inside the store doesn’t have a drive-through option like many other kiosks around town, so people have been less likely to come in and sit down for a cup.

“Business is down drastically in the coffee shop,” Haddad explained.

The store also quarantines all books brought in for 72 hours, which has created space issues because the store doesn’t have a lot of storage and employees need to socially distance while they’re sorting books. However, he said, there are still lots of books going out the door. He didn’t have to lay any employees off, and the only workers he lost were ones who had family members with health issues.

The store has been operating for 41 years and Haddad is confident the coronavirus won’t end that streak.

“Yes it’s tough times, and we’re all making changes,” he said. “But we’re going with the flow. Overall, things seem to be all right. Hopefully we’ll be here another 41 years."

