Montana coronavirus at a glance

Thursday saw several regional developments around coronavirus in Montana:

• There were still no confirmed cases of coronavirus within the state.

• Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency, opening access to $16 million in funding.

• The University of Montana and all the state's public universities shifted all instruction online "in every instance possible" by March 23 until further notice.

• The Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival at UM canceled Thursday and Friday evening concerts (for other event cancellations, see related listing, which is also online at Missoulian.com)

• The Big Sky Conference announced it was canceling the remainder of its 2020 basketball championships, hours before the University of Montana defending champion men's team was due to face off against Idaho State.

• The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics canceled its winter championships, including the women's basketball national tournament that was scheduled to be played in Billings beginning next week.

• The State of Montana Benefit Plan waived fees for testing.

Please check Missoulian.com for updated coronavirus news as it occurs.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0