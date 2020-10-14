Montana data: Tourists not responsible for much COVID cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In early and mid-March, when there were about a dozen confirmed cases in Montana, about 60% of cases were associated with travel. However, travel-associated cases dropped to nearly 5% by mid-April and then spiked again to about 40% in mid-May, before dropping to almost zero by the end of May. Since then, travel-associated cases have steadily decreased and have not accounted for much more than 10% in the state and are currently down to about 5%.

The report noted that travel-related transmissions accounted for 13% of new cases in Flathead County as of Oct. 2, and for 12% of new cases in Missoula County.

The study also showed that congregate settings have caused clusters of new cases in Montana.