Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Airport Board conference Room
Agenda: assignment of Alamo/National Concession agreement to Enterprise; authorization to accept FAA AIP Grant 64; letter of agreement with City of Missoula regarding annexation.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Montana Department of Environmental Quality
public meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: The Pavilion at Milltown State Park, 7363 Juniper /Drive.
Agenda: how the upcoming cleanup project on the Clark Fork River will affect recreational river users and fishing guides.