Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Airport Board conference Room

Agenda: assignment of Alamo/National Concession agreement to Enterprise; authorization to accept FAA AIP Grant 64; letter of agreement with City of Missoula regarding annexation.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St. 

***

Montana Department of Environmental Quality

public meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: The Pavilion at Milltown State Park, 7363 Juniper /Drive.

Agenda: how the upcoming cleanup project on the Clark Fork River will affect recreational river users and fishing guides. 

