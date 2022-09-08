Montana Ed Board hears concerns over teacher preparation rule revisions

Dropping words like "equity" and "ethics" from proposed teacher preparation programs drew objections at a recent Office of Public Instruction public hearing.

OPI's proposed rule changes came after months of meetings with a specified task force to revise the rules, as well as many breakout sessions with students, teachers and administrators. Educational stakeholders at the hearing objected to omitting language related to social-emotional learning throughout the proposed revisions.

Dennis Parman, executive director of the Montana Rural Education Association, said at the public hearing in late August that he was “troubled” by the removal of three terms throughout Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen’s recommendations. By his count, the word “ethics” was removed 24 times, “ethical” was axed 54 times and “equity” was omitted 15 times.

“I think we’re all probably aware of the political debate and discussion around the terms of equity and equality,” Parman said.

Conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation claim that "equity" is the opposite of equality and believes the language serves as a mask for Critical Race Theory, which has been a highly polarizing debate in school districts across the country.

However, in Montana those words are commonly used throughout public education, Parman said.

“Ethics is a set of moral principles that governs a person’s behavior, moral principles of right and wrong,” Parman said. “Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and resources are allocated to them or opportunities that are needed for each of those to reach a common goal.”

Jenny Murnane Butcher, an elementary school teacher in East Helena spoke of her concerns with eliminating terminology for trauma-informed classroom management, social-emotional and behavioral development, adverse childhood experiences and self regulation.

“It has been imperative that I understand how to create a ‘trauma-informed classroom,'” Murnane Butcher said. “My students have come to school every day having experienced traumas at home both big and small.”

She’s seen first-hand some of those traumas manifest into poor classroom behavior ranging from inattentiveness during class to violence and profanities.

“I needed training in how to respond to these trauma-caused behaviors and how to prevent them in the future,” she said. "I assure you that aspiring educators will need these skills as well."

Multiple people spoke of their concerns regarding coursework and training standards for principals and superintendents, including Rob Watson, the executive director of School Administrators of Montana.

He noted that the current standards for teacher preparation programs were last revised in 2008 and do not address concepts such as curriculum development or the use of data in decision making.

“Since that time, the program’s standards and the expectations for school leaders have changed and improved,” Watson said. “We would hope that Montana standards would also change and be aligned with national standards based on best practice and current research.”

University of Montana’s Educational Leadership chair John Matt shared similar concerns with the revisions. As a result, he and a group of colleagues from teacher preparation programs across Montana crafted their own language for the Board of Public Education to consider. The proposal includes the National Education Leadership Preparation standards with some suggestions specific to the state.

The Montana-specific language includes instruction for future administrators in special education law, Montana school law, collective bargaining law, employment, as well as focuses on equity, inclusiveness and cultural responsiveness.

“These standards are important, they’re important for all school districts," Matt said. "We have a high standard of leadership in the state, it’s imperative we continue that standard and assure that all residents in Montana know that we are setting a high bar for our leaders."

Multiple chapters of the Administrative Rules of Montana have been under review in the last few years. The Board of Public Education recently wrapped up the revision process for teacher licensing rules and a public hearing for school accreditation standards is expected to be held later this fall.