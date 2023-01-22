Montana Ed Board requires civics, finances for graduation

High school students will need civics and financial literacy classes for graduation under new accreditation standards approved by the Montana Board of Public Education.

The revisions were initially expected to be completed at a meeting in November, however the board opted to extend the revision timeline to allow more discussion on a handful of rules. Now, the board will vote to adopt the new standards in March.

“We wanted to go spend some more time considering, directing, probably a bit more research and pull more people together,” said Tim Tharp, who chairs the board’s accreditation committee.

The Office of Public Instruction recommended the board take on those two new areas for graduation requirements. Gov. Greg Gianforte also urged the board to add civics and personal finances courses as well.

“This is an important thing that I’ve heard as I’ve traveled the state, that we want our young people to understand how to save for the future and how to balance a checkbook, and just the basics of personal finance,” Gianforte said last week. “That’s lacking in some schools, that’s why we believe it should be a requirement for high school graduates.”

All but 29 of the 173 high schools in Montana offer at least one course related to financial literacy, according to the OPI.

Both state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen and Gianforte believe that adding civics will help engage students with systems of government.

“Civics education prepares our students to be active participants in government as they become the next generation of leaders in our great state and our nation,” Arntzen said.

“I’m a student of history myself, I think it tends to repeat itself,” Gianforte said. “But it’s critically important that we have informed citizens that understand how our government works so that they can make their voices heard and participate and bear the responsibilities as they come with the system of government that we have here."

The Montana Federation of Public Employees and several other commenters supported the additions of civics and financial literacy in Montana’s high schools. One commenter wrote to the board that “the addition of civics and economics does not go far enough.”

The board also approved reviewing the state’s math content standards in Chapter 53 of the Administrative Rules of Montana. The current standards are about a decade old.

Now, OPI is looking to assemble a task force to go over the standards.

“The work of this task force will reshape the teaching and learning of math in all Montana classrooms,” Arntzen said. “I encourage all Montanans interested in mathematics to apply for this task force.”

OPI will select applicants involved with K-12 math instruction such as parents, teachers, curriculum experts, administrators, business leaders, community members, rural representatives and Native representatives.

Those interested can apply online through OPI. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. The task force will meet throughout the revision phase, which will run from April through August of this year.

In her time as superintendent, Arntzen has revised five of the state’s 11 teaching and learning content standards.