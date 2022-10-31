Montana Ed Board urged to keep staff ratio rules at hearing

Proposed changes to state-mandated student-to-staff ratios for school counselors dominated a public hearing held by the Board of Public Education on Monday as the rulemaking process forges on.

About 15 people at the hearing urged the board to maintain the state’s current 400:1 students-to-counselor ratio for state accreditation standards during their comments, rather than eliminate it completely. Among those commenters were seven counselors, administrators and parents from Missoula.

“Keeping this ratio in place sets a minimum standard for Montana schools and is the first step to ensuring that students have access to much-needed services, including mental health support,” said Jessica Buboltz, a counselor at Hellgate High School and board member with the Montana School Counselor Association.

Buboltz and several other commenters also encouraged board members to buckle down the counselor ratio even further to 250:1, as recommended by the American School Counselor Association.

The recommended rule revisions from Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen would allow Montana schools to have fewer librarians and counselors by eliminating ratios that were previously required. In May, Arntzen explained to a task force working to revise the rules that her recommendations were aimed at emphasizing local control.

“I firmly believe that mental health is in a crisis and we must come out of it and give an opportunity, but a ratio is not the manner of doing it,” Arntzen said in May. “It is local control so that students’ needs and families can be met where they are needed and not at a check-the-box opportunity.”

Many commenters at Monday’s public hearing were skeptical that eliminating counselor ratios could result in even fewer supports for students amid rising mental health needs. They also feared that increasing the workloads of school counselors could lead to burnout.

“We need to be sure that we are doing our best to retain the staff we have and giving them adequate workloads so that they continue the great work they’re doing and also so that they can mentor the new workforce we will need with the retirement that we know is forthcoming,” added Diane Fladmo, the director of public policy for the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which represents a majority of teachers and specialists in the state.

Erica Zinf, the student services coordinator for Missoula County Public Schools, addressed the issue of staff shortages in her comment and pointed out that the Office of Public Instruction has previously given allowances to districts who could not fill certain positions.

“If we eliminate the requirement altogether that allows for districts to not even try to look for school counselors,” Zinf said. “It also sends a message that Montana students’ wellness is not important.”

Zack Wakeland, a senior at Capital High School in Helena, spoke to the importance of school counselors in his educational experience. From the time he was in elementary schools, counselors and other mental health staff intervened in his mental health struggles from childhood trauma, he said.

As a high school student, he also has seen first-hand the increased needs of his peers. While supporting one of his friends, Wakeland suggested they speak with a professional at school. The friend replied that they felt their issues were “unimportant.”

“If access to mental health assistance is further restricted, there wouldn’t be one to turn to if and when they need to talk to someone,” Wakeland said. “Further, without anyone to turn to, students may believe that their issues are unimportant, which is why access to adequate mental health assistance in schools is needed now more than ever.”

The workloads of librarians, school administrators and those working in special education have been hot-button issues throughout the revision of Chapter 55 of the Administrative Rules of Montana.

A revision task force earlier in the process unanimously voted to lower the ratio of school counselors to 300-to-1. Despite the task force’s recommendation, Arntzen suggested each school system needed a minimum of just one counselor or to contract services for one.

Over the summer, a different committee of education stakeholders wrestled with Arntzen’s recommendations. The process was expected to wrap up in June, but a stalemate surrounding just four rules — including counseling and librarian ratios — pushed the timeline back.

Earlier this fall the Board of Public Education heard from expert panelists to gauge their thoughts on the proposed rule changes. Overwhelmingly, their comments raised concerns about staff ratios for superintendents, principals, librarians and counselors being eliminated from Arntzen’s recommendations.

The public comment period for proposed rule revisions to Chapter 55 is open until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. Comments can be submitted to bpe@mt.gov or mailed to McCall Flynn at PO Box 200601 Helena, Montana, 59620.