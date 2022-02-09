Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wrestles with new bear rules

Grizzly bears got release locations and black bear hunters got new requirements in the latest session of Montana’s Fish and Game Commission rule-making.

The 2021 Legislature ordered Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks bear managers to get advance approval for places they can release captured grizzly bears. On Friday, the commission OK’d a map of spots in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem occupied bear habitat.

The new map eliminated 50% of the sites in one portion of the NCDE.

The advance release approval, along with a new rule prohibiting FWP workers from transporting a grizzly suspected of causing conflict for people or livestock, raised questions from Commissioner Pat Tabor if Montana might jeopardize its effort to remove federal protections for grizzlies. The Endangered Species Act covers grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states as a threatened species.

That vests management of the predator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, although the federal agency has worked directly with FWP for decades. The state agency has handled most of the conflict-related trapping and relocation of grizzlies, but can no longer move conflict bears starting in March.

FWP Chief of Staff Quentin Kujala said it was too soon to tell how the federal agency would view Montana’s new relocation rules.

“If the state is seen as not able to manage grizzlies in an effective way, that could affect delisting,” Kujala told Tabor during the meeting.

States must show they have “adequate regulatory mechanisms” to keep a species from sliding back toward ESA protection before the species can be delisted.

The governors of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho have all petitioned the Fish and Wildlife Service to delist grizzly bears and let the state wildlife manage them as big-game animals. In addition to allowing hunting seasons, that would also make it legal to kill or harass grizzlies suspected of threatening people or property.

During the discussion of new rules for hound-hunting of black bears, FWP Game Management Bureau Chief Brian Wakeling observed that the ESA has “an extremely broad definition of take” — the legal term for harming or harassing a protected animal.

“If a hound were to strike the track of a grizzly and initiate pursuit, in the broadest sense that could be construed as ‘take,’” Wakeling said.

That led to a complicated discussion on the ending dates of spring black-bear hunting, due to the risk of having hound-hunters out when grizzlies are coming out of hibernation.

It also got the commissioners wrestling with the problem of “occupied grizzly bear habitat.” When grizzlies were first placed under ESA protection in 1975, fewer than 600 remained in the remote Rocky Mountain backcountry of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. Most of those were inside the boundaries of Glacier and Yellowstone national parks.

Since then, Lower 48 atate grizzly populations have grown to about 2,000 bears. Most of those are in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (which extends from Glacier Park south through the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex) and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (Yellowstone Park and a larger expanse surrounding it from Wyoming’s Wind River Range to Montana’s Gallatin Range).

But the ecosystem recovery areas designated by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee for concentrated species protection under the ESA have no hard boundaries. And particularly in the past decade, grizzly bears have started roaming far outside those recovery areas to places where they haven’t been seen in a century or more.

That brought questions such as one from Montana Wool Growers President Dave McEwan, who wondered where state biologists might relocate a grizzly captured in FWP Region 6. That portion of far-northeast Montana has no grizzly recovery area, although it was the main place explorers Lewis and Clark encountered grizzlies when they passed through the state in 1805.

Before government and private predator-removal programs started in the early 20th century, grizzly bears inhabited much of the American West between the Canadian and Mexican borders. By 1975, when Lower 48 grizzlies received ESA protection, they had been reduced to about 2% of their former continental range. Larger grizzly populations remained unlisted in Alaska.

Rocky Mountain Front Ranch Lands Group executive director Trina Jo Bradley told the commissioners she thought no captured conflict bears should be relocated, but rather killed on site.

“We have enough,” Bradley said of grizzly populations. She would allow for bear movement only between Glacier and Yellowstone parks to maintain genetic diversity.

Jeff Darrah of Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife said his membership was concerned about the expanding grizzly movements because it could mean new places got declared “occupied grizzly habitat” and would face stricter rules for running hounds or setting traps.

“We’re going to work hard to get them (grizzly bears) delisted,” Darrah said. “Then we don’t care where you put them, except in my yard.”

The commission did approve a new requirement that hound hunters chasing black bears must equip their dogs with GPS locators and recall technology. It also killed a proposal to let black-bear hunters skip inspections of their kills, keeping in place a statewide requirement that the hide and skull must be brought to a regional check station within 10 days of the kill.

