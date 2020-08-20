 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana Fishing Film Festival comes to Missoula baseball stadium
top story

Montana Fishing Film Festival comes to Missoula baseball stadium

{{featured_button_text}}
Fishing Film Festival

Matt Devlin sits with his three-year-old son Noah on Thursday next to the Clark Fork River in Missoula, where Devlin said he floated the river many times when he was a fishing guide. Devlin will be showing his film, "The Streak," at the 2020 Montana Fishing Film Festival, along with seven other films, on Aug. 29 at the Missoula Paddleheads baseball stadium.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

Matt Devlin, a local filmmaker with PMD Productions in Missoula, spent the last year on his most ambitious project yet, "The Streak."

"It was written about two long-term fishing buddies based in the Bitterroot Valley," Devlin explained. "They have a nearly 20-year streak of catching a trout, from a driftboat, out of the Bitterroot River every consecutive month of the year. The story confronts one of the hardest years to date, as 'The Streak' hangs in the balance and they battle weather, river conditions, scheduling conflicts and health concerns."

The blizzard-like conditions in February posed quite a challenge, Devlin recalled.

The film will be one of eight feature films at the 2020 Montana Fishing Film Festival, which will take place Aug. 29 under strict COVID-19 safety precautions at the Missoula Paddleheads baseball stadium next to the river.

"We have a phenomenal lineup of films this year," Devlin said. "Ranging from a talented artist and avid female angler to a combat veteran finding relief and healing from PTSD through fly fishing."

Now in its seventh year, the festival will include live standup comedy before the show along with virtual fly-tying and casting demonstrations on the big screen. There'll be raffle prizes, prize packages available for bidding and local coldwater conservation groups will be present. And as usual, local craft beers and other beverages will be available for purchase. Seating on the field and in the bleachers will be socially distanced.

"We are also structuring it a bit different with a very robust 'social hour' taking advantage of the space we have and all the beer that will be flowing," Devlin added.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show running from 8-10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mtfishingfilmfest.com or the day of the show at the stadium.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Arson suspected in two Flathead fires
Local News

Arson suspected in two Flathead fires

The National Weather Service is predicting the possibility for "Critical Fire Weather" by Tuesday, Aug. 18, with dry thunderstorms across parts of central Idaho and western Montana.

Watch Now: Related Video

Western Montana 4-H livestock sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News