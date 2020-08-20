Montana Fishing Film Festival comes to Missoula baseball stadium

Matt Devlin, a local filmmaker with PMD Productions in Missoula, spent the last year on his most ambitious project yet, "The Streak."
"It was written about two long-term fishing buddies based in the Bitterroot Valley," Devlin explained. "They have a nearly 20-year streak of catching a trout, from a driftboat, out of the Bitterroot River every consecutive month of the year. The story confronts one of the hardest years to date, as 'The Streak' hangs in the balance and they battle weather, river conditions, scheduling conflicts and health concerns."
The blizzard-like conditions in February posed quite a challenge, Devlin recalled.
The film will be one of eight feature films at the 2020 Montana Fishing Film Festival, which will take place Aug. 29 under strict COVID-19 safety precautions at the Missoula Paddleheads baseball stadium next to the river.
"We have a phenomenal lineup of films this year," Devlin said. "Ranging from a talented artist and avid female angler to a combat veteran finding relief and healing from PTSD through fly fishing."
Now in its seventh year, the festival will include live standup comedy before the show along with virtual fly-tying and casting demonstrations on the big screen. There'll be raffle prizes, prize packages available for bidding and local coldwater conservation groups will be present. And as usual, local craft beers and other beverages will be available for purchase. Seating on the field and in the bleachers will be socially distanced.
"We are also structuring it a bit different with a very robust 'social hour' taking advantage of the space we have and all the beer that will be flowing," Devlin added.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show running from 8-10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mtfishingfilmfest.com or the day of the show at the stadium.
