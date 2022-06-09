 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana FWP seeking applicants for Citizen Advisory Committee

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking applicants to fill volunteer positions on the west-central Montana Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC). 

The CAC is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues. Applicants can expect to comment on issues such as wildlife and fishery management, state parks, outdoor recreation and law enforcement within parks. 

The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of west-central Montana communities and natural resource interests. 

The panel of volunteers typically meets four to six evenings per year in Missoula. Members serve two-year terms and can reapply when their terms expire. 

Applicants must live in FWP Region 2, which includes the counties of Deer Lodge, Ravalli, Granite, Mineral, Missoula, Powell and the southwestern portion of Lewis and Clark. Anyone interested in natural resource issues and outdoor recreation may apply. 

To apply, download an application online at fwp.mt.gov or contact FWP at 406-542-5500. Applications must be received by July 1, 2022. 

To find out more about each regions' Citizen Advisory Committee, visit bit.ly/3GZTHqn.

