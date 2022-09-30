Montana group to use grant to organize against privatized education

A Montana organization received one of 27 grants offered through the American Federation of Teachers to strengthen relationships with parents, students, teachers and their communities as a whole.

Through the Powerful Partnerships Institute Grant Program, the Montanans Organized for Education will use its $75,000 grant to recruit and train those in the education community across the state to increase participation in school board meetings and other public settings to “push back against school privatization efforts.”

“People in Montana love their schools, they have always loved their schools and supported them across the state,” said Moffie Funk, the director of Montanans Organized for Education. “Unfortunately, in more recent years, people have come in wanting to privatize. They see Montana as ripe for the picking, that this is a place where they can come in and privatize and truly undermine our public education system.”

Affiliates of the American Federation of Teachers doled out $1.5 million in grants across 16 states this school year to strengthen and formalize relationships it argues are critical to student success. The grant awards range from $25,000 to $75,000.

“What these programs, these grants are about is allowing educators and parents and entire school communities more opportunities to work together on the things that kids need,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Montana Federation of Public Employees President Amanda Curtis joined Funk to speak at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday regarding the grants. Several other affiliates and community partners from Connecticut, Michigan, California and Texas also received grants and spoke at the event. The AFT release noted its Montana grant was made "in preparation (for) expected attacks in its own Republican state Legislature."

School privatization advocates have also been active in Montana politics. The conservative policy group Americans For Prosperity has been running workshops training and recruiting Montanans to run for public office and campaign for expanded school choice. In 2017, financial reviews of Gov. Greg Gianforte's Gianforte Family Foundation donated almost $900,000 to the Montana Family Foundation, whose work is "focused on four areas: life, marriage and family, religious freedom and school choice," according to the Associated Press.

“Montanans organized for education can really be a united front sending the same message to our political leaders on our school boards and in our Legislature,” Curtis said. “We’re really ready to get to work.”

Funk, who also served as a Democrat in Montana’s House of Representatives, formed Montanans Organized for Education a few years ago in an effort to help organize parents who wanted to take action.

During the press conference Funk said that during the height of the pandemic school board meetings across the country were full of vitriol when it came to the topic of reopening, mask guidance and other issues, and Montana was no exception.

“That just undermines everything,” Funk said. “We talk about what kids need, kids need to see adults acting like adults and not going to public meetings and throwing slurs around and misinformation. We need to be the people that support the kids by showing that we’re all in this together.”