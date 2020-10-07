Montana health official: COVID spike 'dramatic,' concerning

Murphy said that state officials are concerned that Montana’s test positivity rate is at the 10% mark. He said the state is looking at expanding testing into some “hot spots” around the state and has recently done that in tribal areas.

Bullock announced that 85 state workers, including 53 Montana National Guard members and 32 civilian contact tracers, drivers, incident commanders and other workers, have been deployed to tribal areas in the state to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

He also announced that he’s directed $200 million from Coronavirus Relief Funds into the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund so that businesses won’t have to pay higher unemployment insurance tax rates in 2021 and beyond. He said without the funding, businesses in Montana could have seen as much as an 85% increase in their unemployment insurance taxes. The trust fund started at $365 million in March and had dwindled to $202 million at the end of September to cover unemployment benefits for people unable to work.

When asked whether he thinks the social safety net is adequate to pay enough people in Montana to stay home from work if they feel sick, Bullock replied that he doesn’t think it is adequate at all.