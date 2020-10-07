Montana health official: COVID spike 'dramatic,' concerning

Montana saw a 40% jump in COVID-19 case counts this week compared to last week, according to Jim Murphy, the state’s Communicable Disease and Laboratory Services Division administrator.
“Hospitals we’ve been talking to are stressed and a few are at or near capacity and have had to divert patients to other facilities,” Murphy explained on a Wednesday conference call with the media. “The increases we’ve seen in the last two weeks have been dramatic and the people diagnosed now were infected seven to 14 days ago.”
Over half of the new cases came in the counties with relatively large urban centers: Yellowstone, Cascade, Flathead, Missoula and Gallatin. Missoula County reported 43 new cases on Wednesday.
There were 235 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state as of Wednesday, including eight people in Missoula County. There have been 193 deaths in the state as of Wednesday, and Murphy said that unfortunately, the state is anticipating more hospitalizations and more deaths as case counts rise.
A total of 31% of all cases in the past seven days in Montana were reported in two counties, Yellowstone and Flathead.
Gov. Steve Bullock joined Murphy on the call.
When asked repeatedly why he’s not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order or mandating that individual counties with high case counts put tougher restrictions in place, Bullock continued to say that county governments and local health departments must make those decisions.
“I’ve never met anyone in Flathead County that has asked me to take over their government,” Bullock said. “It can’t all be solved from Helena. There’s local responsibility to do what they can to curb this virus.”
When asked if he’ll put tougher restrictions in place after the Nov. 3 election, Bullock said politics aren’t playing a role in his decision-making. Bullock, a Democrat, is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican.
“It has nothing to do with being close to the election,” Bullock said.
He noted that “simple precautions have been politicized,” but also said that he hopes Montanans listen to their local health departments’ guidance about wearing masks around others and maintaining social distance as much as possible.
Bullock said 91,000 tests have been administered in Montana over the last four weeks, and Montana State University’s lab is processing about 15,000 samples a day.
Murphy said that state officials are concerned that Montana’s test positivity rate is at the 10% mark. He said the state is looking at expanding testing into some “hot spots” around the state and has recently done that in tribal areas.
Bullock announced that 85 state workers, including 53 Montana National Guard members and 32 civilian contact tracers, drivers, incident commanders and other workers, have been deployed to tribal areas in the state to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
He also announced that he’s directed $200 million from Coronavirus Relief Funds into the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund so that businesses won’t have to pay higher unemployment insurance tax rates in 2021 and beyond. He said without the funding, businesses in Montana could have seen as much as an 85% increase in their unemployment insurance taxes. The trust fund started at $365 million in March and had dwindled to $202 million at the end of September to cover unemployment benefits for people unable to work.
When asked whether he thinks the social safety net is adequate to pay enough people in Montana to stay home from work if they feel sick, Bullock replied that he doesn’t think it is adequate at all.
“We worked with the Trump administration to get enhanced unemployment benefits,” he said. “That money ran out at the federal level. It would be good, to say the least, if the federal government, that being the president and Congress, would get its act together to pass another package.”
President Trump announced Tuesday he was halting talks on another federal economic relief package until after the election, but later that day said he would support stand-alone provisions.
“This pandemic has hurt Montana’s economy and this isn’t the time to be playing stalemate or politics with people’s livelihoods,” Bullock said.
Bullock also said that starting Thursday, the state would begin providing public information on statewide hospital capacity, including the number of open and occupied Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilator capacity.
