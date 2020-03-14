Montana higher ed chief tests positive for virus; Lt. Gov. Cooney tests negative

On Saturday early in the afternoon, Johnson said his incident command center at the hospital had not been notified the lab was open. He called the lab directly and got a voicemail message saying the lab was closed, and a messaging service operator also told him the lab was also closed, Johnson said.

St. Peter's was going to hold all samples from over the weekend and not send them over to the lab until Monday, Johnson said, but ended up sending them in on Saturday after getting more clear information from the state.

Johnson said he understood that in challenging situations it can be hard to communicate quickly and accurately, but that misunderstandings hampered the testing process in Helena.

“It’s a concern for us because time is being wasted and resources are being wasted while we’re waiting,” he said. “It is not my intention by any stretch of the imagination to throw anybody under the bus, and these are unusual circumstances and unusual times, but it is my hope communication can improve.”

The governor's office said Saturday that public health workers are working around the clock and that the last-minute decision was not likely communicated as thoroughly as it should have been. The director of the state health department spoke to Johnson Saturday and a courier picked up the samples, the office said.