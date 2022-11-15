 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana Highway 1 rock removal completed

The Montana Department of Transportation and Hi-Tech Rockfall Construction have announced the completion of the MT 1 Slope Stability project. Approximately 4.4 million pounds of rock were removed from the Flint Creek Pass area on MT 1. 

With no supply issues, this project went smoothly and was completed on time, according to MDT Engineering Project Manager Matt Straub. 

Additional work included repair and replacement of rockfall mitigation structures through a 1-mile stretch of Flint Creek Pass. These efforts will help to reduce the potential occurrence and severity of crashes related to falling rocks. 

MDT will keep fences, barriers and netting up to help keep motorists safe while traveling  the pass. 

Straub thanks the public for their patience when traveling through and around Philipsburg, Anaconda and the Georgetown Lake area. Roadway access is now much easier to navigate in those areas. 

This project began in September 2022 and was completed in November 2022. For more information about this project, visit mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/mt1ss/.

