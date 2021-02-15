 Skip to main content
Montana Highway Patrol investigating multi-car crash that killed at least one
Montana Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed at least one person Monday morning on U.S. Highway 93 in the Lolo area.

MHP Sgt. Shawn Smalley said troopers were notified about the crash at about 11:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 near mile marker 87. Earlier Monday, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about road conditions through a 911 alert and urged drivers to take care while driving.

This story will be updated.

Breaking News