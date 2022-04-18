Montana Highway Patrol reports five fatal crashes over weekend

Authorities reported five fatalities on Montana highways over the weekend.

The accidents happened in Ravalli, Lincoln, Gallatin, Musselshell and Valley counties, according to reports from Montana Highway Patrol. Three of the five crashes involved roadways that were icy, and all five of the victims weren't wearing seat belts at the time of the accidents.

A 32-year-old man from North Carolina was driving north on Secondary Highway 537 between Glasgow and Malta on Thursday, the Billings Gazette reported. He was traveling alone in a pickup, according to MHP, when the vehicle went into the southbound lane and over-corrected. The truck went off the east side of the road and overturned several times before stopping upside down.

The force ejected the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt. Crews transported him to Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow, MHP reported, where he was pronounced dead. The roads were icy on the morning of the crash, and drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors.

About 90 minutes after the Valley County wreck, three Montanans were riding in a Ford Taurus north on U.S. Highway 87. A few miles north of Roundup, the car slid off the road and overturned.

The front seat passenger, a 43-year-old woman from Hysham, was partially ejected and fatally injured in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to MHP, and first responders pronounced her dead at the scene. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Brady, and a second passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Great Falls, were taken to a hospital in Roundup to be treated for minor injuries.

MHP described the road as icy, and speed is also considered to be a factor in the crash.

Late Thursday evening, two cars were traveling north on U.S. Highway 93 near Hamilton. The first car, a 1969 Ford pick-up driven by a 19-year-old Hamilton resident, lost control and hit the second car, according to MHP. Road conditions were listed as snowy and icy.

The driver of the first car, the deceased, drifted off the roadway and over-corrected and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was transported to Bitterroot Health and then Providence St. Patrick Hospital where he died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, highway patrol said.

The two occupants of the second car were also both 19. They were both wearing seat belts and are not injured. The crash is still under investigation.

The following morning, A 55-year-old Libby resident lost his life at 11:40 a.m. in a single-vehicle accident. The man was driving on Farm to Market Road near the 3.5 mile marker in Libby. He failed to maneuver a left-hand turn and went off the right side of the roadway, a highway patrol report said. The front center of his 1991 Mazda MX-5 collided with a tree. He was dead on arrival.

He was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is a suspected factor, the report said. Roads were bare and dry.

Saturday afternoon at 4:40 p.m., highway patrol troopers responded to an accident in Belgrade on I-90 east. A passenger car left the interstate near mile marker 294, traveling through the median and into westbound lanes. It rolled over and ejected the male driver. He was not wearing a seat belt, MHP said. Alcohol and speed were also suspected factors in the crash.

He was pronounced dead on scene after life-saving measures were given. The victim was a 27-year-old Washington state resident driving a 2005 Nissan Altima.

MHP Public Information Officer Jay Nelson sends his condolences to everyone who lost a family or friend this weekend.

"A majority of these fatalities were weather-related with the recent spring storm," Nelson said. "The biggest thing we want people to know is to slow down and wear their seat belts."

Weather conditions varied through the state last week, with mixes of heavy snow and rain and ice inundating many regions of Montana.

