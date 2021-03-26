Montana Historical Society to participate in National Museum Assessment Program

“One of our top priorities is to develop a plan to best use the resources in serving not just K-12 teachers and students who currently use our materials, but also to reach new audiences as well,” she said.

The assessment also will explore the demographics of MHS visitors and consider how to reach people who are not attending events or exhibits there.

“Too often, museum programming is perceived as stuffy or predictable,” Mitchell said. “By going through this program, we will shift more to a contemporary vision of the audience’s wants and needs by evaluating our assets and building a good foundation to make our programming fit a broader audience.”

As the project progresses, MHS will call on community volunteers for assistance.

The museum’s participation is made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). MAP helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future, and meet standards through self-study assessment and a consultative site visit from an expert peer reviewer.

Since its creation in 1981, the MAP program has served more than 5,000 museums.

For more information about AAM, visit aam-us.org.

For additional information about the assessment, contact Deb Mitchell at 406-444-4789 or dmitchell@mt.gov.

