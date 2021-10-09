Montana history revived by historic nominations

The Billy Kruse cabin near Polebridge also displays careful architecture in its hand-peeled larch log walls set on gable ends. But its legend of love gone wrong has embedded it in North Fork lore, according to historian John Fraley.

“Larry Wilson, the unofficial ‘Mayor of Polebridge’ gave me the first parts of the story,” said Fraley, who published it in his 2017 book “Rangers Trappers and Trailblazers.” “He told about all the different versions of how the shooting occurred. Then I looked up the newspaper accounts and death certificates. I even tried unsuccessfully to find Kruse’s grave.”

The story starts with Danish emigrant Wilhelm “Billy” Kruse building his 16x18-foot cabin in 1925. A lonely bachelor, Kruse started corresponding with a New York City woman named Mary Powell. In 1931, she agreed to come live with Kruse as a “housekeeper/companion” along with one of her daughters.

But Kruse often left to work as a sheepherder for the U.S. Forest Service. During one extended trip, the Powell women moved to another house owned by neighbor Gustav “Ed” Peterson. This infuriated Kruse when he found out, and he confronted Peterson.