Montana history revived by historic nominations

A cabin of classic construction and tragic fate, as well as a relic of early-day air travel, may become the latest bits of western Montana included in the National Register of Historic Places.
The Kruse Cabin along the North Fork of the Flathead River, the St. Regis Airway Beacon and the Hall Bungalow near Helena have been identified by the Montana Historic Preservation Office for recognition.
“These nominations show the variety of property types eligible for the National Register,” said Pete Brown, program manager for the State Historic Preservation Office. “Certainly, an airway beacon is not something most people think of as a historic site, but it’s a utility that facilitated express transport in the era of trains, well before interstate highways.”
The red-and-white checkerboarded beacon sits on a mountainside overlooking the Clark Fork River. Its initial purpose in 1935 was to shine a beacon so night-flying planes could find their way from Minneapolis to Seattle. Technological upgrades kept it in service until 2017.
While not exactly a tourist attraction, Montana Historical Society spokeswoman Eve Byron said it has some fascinating features.
“It has a little cabin where the maintenance workers would seek shelter,” Byron said. “The window coverings not only protect the windows, but flop down to become a table.”
The Billy Kruse cabin near Polebridge also displays careful architecture in its hand-peeled larch log walls set on gable ends. But its legend of love gone wrong has embedded it in North Fork lore, according to historian John Fraley.
“Larry Wilson, the unofficial ‘Mayor of Polebridge’ gave me the first parts of the story,” said Fraley, who published it in his 2017 book “Rangers Trappers and Trailblazers.” “He told about all the different versions of how the shooting occurred. Then I looked up the newspaper accounts and death certificates. I even tried unsuccessfully to find Kruse’s grave.”
The story starts with Danish emigrant Wilhelm “Billy” Kruse building his 16x18-foot cabin in 1925. A lonely bachelor, Kruse started corresponding with a New York City woman named Mary Powell. In 1931, she agreed to come live with Kruse as a “housekeeper/companion” along with one of her daughters.
But Kruse often left to work as a sheepherder for the U.S. Forest Service. During one extended trip, the Powell women moved to another house owned by neighbor Gustav “Ed” Peterson. This infuriated Kruse when he found out, and he confronted Peterson.
Fraley recalled that after a night of drinking and threats, Kruse fired a gun at Peterson but missed. Peterson shot back and fatally wounded Kruse. The fight took place in the dead of winter, and a coroner’s jury had to be held in Polebridge because the North Fork was too snowed-in to get to any courthouse.
“Most of the jurors were involved in the tragedy,” Fraley said. “They found Peterson had fired in self-defense, so it was justifiable homicide. Of course, Billy wasn’t available for his side of the testimony.”
Mary Powell went on to become a legendary bootlegger known as “Madame Queen” throughout the North Fork. The privately owned cabin remains a popular stop on history tours of the region.
The third nominee, the 1916 Hall Bungalow, reflects its history as a private summer residence and ranch house, according to Byron. Two of the earliest property owners, James Hall and John Scoville, lived in Chicago, while the third principle, Harold “Sol” Hepner, was a Helena attorney who served in the state legislature and as Lewis and Clark County attorney. William Martin, a Chicagoan, was with the Chicago Board of Trade, as were Scoville and Hall. Together, the four men were part of the Hall Ranch Company.
Originally built as a summer home, the house features tongue-and-groove ceilings and floors, a river-rock fireplace and a square piano delivered to the Boulder Valley in the early 1800s. When the Hall Ranch Company sold the property to John “Jack” Lowrie Patten for $150,000 in 1919, it was estimated to be the largest real estate deal ever in the county. He renamed the ranch the “Lazy T Ranch” and hired as many as 22 men for haying and grain harvesting.
“If the review board deems these places worthy, then it goes to the National Park Service which is the keeper of the National Register of Historic Places,” Byron said. “That doesn’t put any burdens on the property owners — it doesn’t restrict improvements or maintenance. It’s just an acknowledgement that this is a special place.”