Montana educators are asked to nominate an exemplary fourth, fifth or sixth grade teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

The winner will receive the 34th Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award. This award honors the Montana History Teacher of the Year.

Nominations may be emailed to Norma Ashby Smith, award coordinator, at ashby7@charter.net. Nominations must be submitted before March 31.

To nominate a teacher, include the nominator’s name, school, address, phone number and email. Include the teacher’s name, grade, school, address, phone number and email.

Principals, superintendents, teachers and librarians from public and private schools are invited to nominate.

Nominated teachers will be asked to submit two letters of support; one page from their principal, superintendent, fellow teacher or librarian; one page from a student; and one page detailing why they love teaching and how they engage their students.

Nominees will receive instructions on how to submit this material.

The winner and their class will be honored at a ceremony in the State Capital on Wednesday, Nov. 8. A plaque and cash prize of $4,500 will also be presented to the recipient to use towards classroom materials, field trips, speakers and anything else to enhance their classroom.

This program is sponsored by the Montana Television Network, The Foundation for Montana History and the Sons & Daughters of Montana Pioneers.

Additional gifts of $100 in gold Sacajawea dollars are given to the student who writes the letter of support for the winning teacher.