Montana homecare workers call for higher wages at Missoula rally

After weathering challenges as essential workers during the pandemic, homecare workers in Montana are calling for higher wages by rallying support for the American Jobs Plan.
About 50 people gathered in Bonner Park on Tuesday to back the $2 trillion proposal by President Joe Biden that seeks to create millions of jobs, among other improvements across the nation.
“If it weren’t for my clients I wouldn’t be doing this today. I would have quit a long time ago, but somebody has to do it,” said Anna Volkersz, a caregiver from Bozeman.
Volkersz primarily provides care for a quadriplegic man by feeding him and providing him with his medication in a timely manner. People in her line of work have been undervalued by leaders for too long and the American Jobs Plan could change that, she said.
The American Jobs Plan is the second portion of the president’s three-part “Build Back Better” approach to emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The first portion launched with the American Rescue Plan and is expected to conclude with the American Families Plan.
Part of the American Jobs Plan includes legislation called the Better Care Better Jobs Act, which would invest in community-based services to ensure that seniors and people with disabilities receive the care they need at home through enhanced Medicaid funding to states. It also aims to provide better pay and benefits for homecare workers.
Nationwide, homecare workers, a majority of which are women and women of color, earn a median wage of $12 an hour, according to the Economic Policy Institute. That wage is even lower in Montana, with workers receiving an average of $10.77 an hour based on annual pay analysis by ZipRecruiter.
Higher wages will likely improve retention rates of homecare workers, said Alyson Gregory, the agency director for Addus HomeCare in Montana. She also anticipates that it will provide more opportunities for women to reenter the workforce after being forced to leave due to challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as childcare.
“The Better Care Better Jobs Act is an opportunity to turn the corner and raise standards for workers, our most vulnerable and the communities that are still emerging from a difficult year,” Volkersz said.
Delphine Camarillo, a certified nursing assistant homecare worker from Billings, said she’s been working in her field for over 20 years, and continued to work during the pandemic despite being high-risk for a serious COVID-19 infection as a cancer survivor.
A key element of the Better Care Better Jobs Act is that it would allow elderly people and people with disabilities to maintain their independence at home, and not receive care at a live-in facility.
“We saw the worst of this pandemic and how important it was to allow people to stay in their homes as opposed to them living in a facility where the virus often spreads really rapidly,” Camarillo said.
Caregivers like Camarillo often lost hours and pay when apartment buildings for their clients were shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks. As a result, her patients were unable to receive care.
“(The Better Care Better Jobs Act) will not only provide for our most valuable population to be safe and have compassionate care, but it’s also going to create a lot of new jobs and improve the current ones that we’ve got,” Camarillo said.
The impacts of homecare providers allows people with disabilities, like Jim Gibson of Missoula, to find jobs and maintain independence.
Gibson has worked with the University of Montana Dining Services for nearly two decades.
“I’m telling you what’s in my heart, I just want to say that caregivers need a better wage, we need to take better care of our caregivers so that they can take better care of us,” Gibson said.
The issue is also personal for Missoula Mayor John Engen. In December 2020 he became a full-time caregiver for his 91-year-old mother after she contracted COVID-19. Caregivers come to Engen’s house about four times a week to help care for her.
To show support for local homecare workers, Engen proclaimed that Tuesday, July 13 be recognized as Caregiver Appreciation Day in Missoula.
“Those caregivers are remarkable,” Engen said. “And frankly, they’re not paid enough.”