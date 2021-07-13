Montana homecare workers call for higher wages at Missoula rally

A key element of the Better Care Better Jobs Act is that it would allow elderly people and people with disabilities to maintain their independence at home, and not receive care at a live-in facility.

“We saw the worst of this pandemic and how important it was to allow people to stay in their homes as opposed to them living in a facility where the virus often spreads really rapidly,” Camarillo said.

Caregivers like Camarillo often lost hours and pay when apartment buildings for their clients were shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks. As a result, her patients were unable to receive care.

“(The Better Care Better Jobs Act) will not only provide for our most valuable population to be safe and have compassionate care, but it’s also going to create a lot of new jobs and improve the current ones that we’ve got,” Camarillo said.

The impacts of homecare providers allows people with disabilities, like Jim Gibson of Missoula, to find jobs and maintain independence.

Gibson has worked with the University of Montana Dining Services for nearly two decades.