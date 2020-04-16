Montana hospitals feel COVID-19's financial hit

Missoula area, Polson

Providence Montana, which includes Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson and other clinics around the state, has seen its revenue decline by a little less than half over the past two months, spokesperson Stacy Rogge wrote in an email. Providence has guaranteed its employees’ income through April and provided 80 hours of emergency time off for each caregiver to use through the end of May.

Rogge wrote that Providence had received funding from both the CARES Act and the State of Montana’s Hospital Utilization Fund, but did not specify any amounts. “Our leadership teams are formally assessing and making plans for short- and long-term sustainable financial recovery as this pandemic begins to flatten,” she wrote.

Community Medical Center, also in Missoula, has reduced staff hours due to declining patient volumes and suspension of elective procedures, spokesperson Megan Condra wrote in an email. However, “we have not had to furlough or lay off staff at this time.” She wrote that the hospital had applied for relief package funding and was working with LifePoint Health, one of its parent companies, and the Montana Hospital Association on those programs.