Montana hospitals feel COVID-19's financial hit

COVID-19 is taking a financial bite out of Montana’s hospitals, one that may have reached $100 million in just the first three weeks of the pandemic.
To make room for COVID patients, hospitals have canceled or scaled back the elective procedures that prop up their bottom lines — and that has cut revenue and triggered furloughs and layoffs at hospitals around the state.
“Everything that we did right to prepare our state for a surge pays off in the fact that we have lower mortality than many other states, we have lower hospitalizations,” said Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association. “But the costs for doing that certainly will be borne out by the hospitals for this period and for some time to come.”
The Association, composed of 88 hospitals and other facilities around the state, is gathering financial data on the pandemic. In the meantime, Rasmussen ventured, a “very conservative” estimate of its impact would be $100 million in just the first three weeks. A 2019 study found that Montana’s hospitals are responsible for $4.7 billion worth of annual Gross Domestic Product.
“It’s easy to think, when you have a lot of sick people, there’s going to be a lot of use of health care,” said Bryce Ward, an economist at the University of Montana and co-founder of ABMJ Consulting. But the combination of canceled elective procedures and people avoiding doctors’ offices is having “a real depressive effect.”
While it’s not clear how long the pandemic will last, and Rasmussen expects long-term costs, Ward foresees a quick recovery once it finally passes. “I would expect that most of health care will snap back quickly, as long as people aren’t afraid to go to the doctor,” Ward said.
In the meantime, Congress has tried to throw hospitals a financial lifeline for the short term. The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, includes $100 billion for hospitals and other health care providers, the initial $30 billion of which was due to be released April 10. Earlier this month all three members of Montana's Congressional delegation announced that Montana hospitals altogether would receive about $111.5 million from this program.
Rasmussen commended the delegation for their efforts on behalf of Montana hospitals. But he called the initial round of payments “woefully inadequate” for the state’s needs. The initial distributions will also be based on 2019 Medicare claims, a funding approach that has allocated relatively little money to some of the hardest-hit areas.
Rasmussen also took issue with that bill’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans to small businesses and forgives those loans if all employees are kept on the payroll. As of April 13, health care providers nationwide had received $27.9 million through the program. But they’re eligible only if they have 500 or fewer employees. “All of our large hospitals that were carrying the weight of COVID ... they receive no access to that,” he said, due to their higher staff numbers.
Lee Montana Newspapers reached out to major hospitals around the state with questions about their financial status. Here’s what they said:
Bozeman
Lauren Brendel, a spokesperson for Bozeman Health, wrote in an email that suspending non-essential services “has had a significant impact on Bozeman Health’s operations and finances.” However, she added that “Bozeman Health has no immediate plans to consider employee furloughs,” and employees in areas that had been suspended were placed into a labor pool, and more than half of them had been redeployed elsewhere in the system. Furthermore, employees in all suspended areas had their compensation guaranteed through the end of April.
Brendel wrote that Bozeman Health had received money from the CARES Act, but she did not specify the amount, and said the hospital was unclear about the status of additional stimulus funds.
Missoula area, Polson
Providence Montana, which includes Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson and other clinics around the state, has seen its revenue decline by a little less than half over the past two months, spokesperson Stacy Rogge wrote in an email. Providence has guaranteed its employees’ income through April and provided 80 hours of emergency time off for each caregiver to use through the end of May.
Rogge wrote that Providence had received funding from both the CARES Act and the State of Montana’s Hospital Utilization Fund, but did not specify any amounts. “Our leadership teams are formally assessing and making plans for short- and long-term sustainable financial recovery as this pandemic begins to flatten,” she wrote.
Community Medical Center, also in Missoula, has reduced staff hours due to declining patient volumes and suspension of elective procedures, spokesperson Megan Condra wrote in an email. However, “we have not had to furlough or lay off staff at this time.” She wrote that the hospital had applied for relief package funding and was working with LifePoint Health, one of its parent companies, and the Montana Hospital Association on those programs.
“Hospital officers are also taking an immediate pay reduction for the next 2 months with half of those funds being directed to the organization disaster recovery fund. LifePoint Health, one of Community Medical Center’s parent companies, has also implemented salary reductions for its CEO, Executive Leadership Team, and all employees at the LifePoint Health Support Center for a minimum of two months,” Condra wrote. She added that LifePoint’s CORE Crisis Initiative includes offerings such as sick pay and other emergency funds.
Helena
Katie Gallagher, a spokeswoman for St. Peter’s Health, wrote that “at this time, we are anticipating COVID-19 will have a financial impact in the neighborhood of $15 million to our bottom line. Our total revenue is down approximately 30%,” or $2 million per week, due to service restrictions. She wrote that $4.6 million from the initial CARES Act distribution had “partially offset” the losses.
Despite these losses, Gallagher wrote that St. Peter’s Health is confident in its financial position. “At this time, we do not foresee we will need to implement any reductions in staff as a result of COVID-19.“
Billings
In Yellowstone County, all three major medical facilities said they had not furloughed or laid off employees.
Billings Clinic estimated it would lose $18 million to $20 million during the month of April from fewer surgeries and patient visits. Budget cut plans to “chip away at the losses” did not include any staff reductions as of Tuesday, hospital spokesman Zach Benoit stressed. Billings Clinic has reassigned staff to help run emergency child care, assemble personal protective equipment, screen everyone entering the building and set up remote patient visits.
St. Vincent Healthcare declined to provide any information on its financial circumstances, other than that there were currently no staff reductions.
RiverStone Health, which is the county’s public health department as well as a community health center, estimates it has 50-55 days cash on hand. RiverStone said it was difficult to estimate operating losses due to the pandemic because it’s unknown how long it will last. RiverStone does not perform elective procedures.
Billings Clinic has received $12.8 million from the CARES Act, the federal legislation providing relief funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic. RiverStone Health has received roughly $895,000. The money must be used for expenses or lost revenues related to the pandemic.
Butte area
Spokesperson Tanner Gooch wrote that St. James Healthcare “is not implementing furloughs or layoffs at this time.”
Christie Trapp, a spokesperson for Barrett Hospital and Healthcare in Dillon, wrote in an email that the hospital had lost about 40% of its business, or $1.6 million per month, from canceling elective procedures, and expects a $2.5 million operating loss for fiscal year 2020.
“What we're trying to do is piece together a solution to get through the COVID-19 crisis and keep employed as many people as we can," Trapp said. "Furloughs or other actions to reduce costs are being considered. We will implement actions identified as needed.” She did not specify an amount they expected from federal relief programs.
Great Falls
Benefis Health System, which has more than 3,300 employees, has a 17-year-old “no general layoffs” policy. CEO John Goodnow reiterated that commitment in a March 30 email to employees, writing that “we will never resort to a general lay-off at Benefis Health System in response to financial difficulties.” He did acknowledge, however, that “Benefis, as an organization, will suffer financially this year.” The hospital did not provide further information about the extent of its financial difficulties. In late March, the Great Falls Tribune reported that both Benefis and the Great Falls Clinic had scaled back on the procedures they perform.
Kalispell
On Monday, Kalispell Regional Healthcare announced that it expects operating losses of $16 million per month, and was furloughing 600 of its 3,400 employees. “The compounding effect of the loss of patient volumes, cancellation of elective surgeries, and the closure of entire service lines has had a tremendous financial impact on KRH,” a press release quoted CEO Craig Lambrecht as saying. In addition to the furloughs, physicians and executive directors will take salary cuts.
The furloughed employees are not those needed in the hospital’s COVID-19 response plans, spokesperson Mellody Sharpton wrote in an email. “No other actions are currently being considered; however, we continue to evaluate our operations every day.” She wrote that the hospital had received just under $10 million from the CARES Act.
Lee Montana's Holly Michels, Jesse Chaney, David Erickson, Phoebe Tollefson, David McCumber and Kristine de Leon contributed reporting to this story.
