Montana housing task force offers ideas in draft report

A broad range of policy changes are needed to address Montana’s affordable housing crisis, according to a state task force convened by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The Governor’s Housing Task Force on Monday released a preliminary draft of recommendations and strategies to increase the supply of affordable, attainable workforce housing.

"Everyone on both sides of the aisle would agree that the housing crisis is likely the largest issue of the next session (of the state Legislature)," explained state lawmaker Ellie Boldman, a Democrat who represents Senate District 45 in Missoula and who is a member of the task force. "We are clearly, as a state, going to have to work together to solve this problem."

The recommendations include:

Use state fiscal recovery funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to incentivize the development of rental housing by subsidizing partial or full waivers of planning, permitting and impact fees or water/sewer infrastructure costs for large-scale development projects that are building workforce housing units and for any large rental housing developments

Develop a Montana State Tax Credit Program to further incentivize the private sector to build diverse housing options for communities

Create property tax incentives to reduce the tax burden on properties that support a target public policy housing goal

Create legislation establishing criteria by which certain eligible entities, such as public universities, can sell certain parcels of land at below-market prices in order to increase the density of housing supply

Create legislation that would limit local governments’ authority to require large lot sizes for new housing

Add staff to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to process on-time, defensible permitting for subdivision and public water supply applications

Require localities to allow accessory dwelling units on all single-family lots that are served by public sewer and water systems

Prohibit localities from enacting an owner-occupancy requirement for property owners who wish to rent out either their ADU or primary dwelling

Enact a state Affordable Housing Tax Credit tied to local zoning reform

Amend state law to enable streamlined local adjudication of development applications, including removing requirements for redundant public hearings

Allow duplexes where single-family residences are allowed in cities of at least 5,000 residents

Allow duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes where single-family residences are allowed in cities of at least 50,000 residents

Many of the recommendations in the report were focused on reducing regulations that prevent housing density.

“Over 70% of primary residential areas in Montana’s most in-demand communities either outright prohibit or penalize affordable multi-family housing development,” the report states. “These strict local zoning regulations exclude low and middle-income residents and worsen Montana’s housing shortage. This pro-housing reform will give landowners the option to create new dwelling units where they are needed most at no additional cost to taxpayers.”

In Missoula, more than two homes are prohibited on 75% of primary residential areas due to single-family zoning and minimum lot size requirements, according to a Libertarian-aligned think tank called the Frontier Institute, which had a representative on the task force.

“Minimum lot size requirements mandate sprawling development that prevents walkability and make transit and bicycle infrastructure difficult to provide,” the report continues. “Larger lots require more infrastructure for streets, sidewalks, lighting, sewer and water for each household, requiring more local government spending and higher taxes as a result.”

The report’s authors conclude that minimum lot size mandates that match lot sizes on the ground prevent neighborhoods and localities from accommodating more households over time.

“As demand for housing increases, new housing construction eats up agricultural land or open space at the outskirts of cities and residents of new housing have to drive farther to reach job centers and daily necessities,” the report says.

There are dissenting options on many of the recommendations. For example, the dissenting opinion on the recommendation to limit the authority of local governments included a statement that some members of the task force and members of the public oppose state limitations on local authority to regulate land use.

Sean O'Callaghan, the chief planning officer for fast-growing Gallatin County, said the report needs a lot of work, in his opinion.

"In general, there's an implied bias in my opinion in the report that local governments and their development regulations are the primary cause of the housing shortage," he said. "And there's a strong sentiment in there about preempting local governments' land use regulations. I'd like to see a lot more data on that to defend it and I think it's misplaced."

He said local governments certainly have a role to play in both creating and solving the housing shortage.

"But I don't know that we're the primary driver," he said. "There's a lot to go through in the report, and a lot of things that might result in additional housing being built, but very little to ensure that it is attainable housing."

For example, he said, there's nothing in the report that ensures that incentives for building ADUs or relaxed requirements on them will ensure they're used for affordable housing rather than being exploited for profit in other ways.

O'Callaghan also said that he doesn't believe any practicing planners were on the committee or were invited to talk at any of its meetings. He noted that some of the recommendations would invite sprawl in rural areas, and that some of the recommendations seemed to ignore the fact that many residential lots are in places where the existing pipes are not in good enough shape to support a huge increase in density.

Sen. Greg Hertz, a Republican state legislator from Polson, is a member of the task force. He said he hopes local governments will enact many of the recommendations in the final report before the next session of the Legislature, because he doesn't think state lawmakers should mandate what local governments can do. Still, he said he is open to any criticism of the report and will listen to all public comments.

"I look forward to taking input," he said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Gianforte sent a statement on his behalf.

"Governor Gianforte is grateful to the members of the Governor's Housing Task Force and the dedicated staff of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality who have poured their time and energy into developing innovative ideas to make housing more attainable for Montanans, and he looks forward to receiving their first of two final reports by October 15,” the statement read.

The report noted that there are 137,320 renter households in Montana, which is 31% of all households. Of those, 41% are considered very low-income and 24% are considered extremely low-income. A big chunk of renting households pay more than a third of their income to housing.

The committee is made up of state officials, elected officials of both parties, business executives, housing advocates, real estate association representatives and nonprofit leaders. The group convened in July, met several times and took public input.

"Driven by a shortage of housing supply, Montana faces a crisis that poses substantial challenges for hardworking Montanans seeking to live, work and raise families in our state," the report states.

Many elected officials in Montana of both political parties, municipal planners as well as housing-focused nonprofit leaders were contacted for comment for this story but all either didn't respond or said they hadn't had time to read the report yet.

State Sen. Mike Hopkins, a Republican from Missoula, said housing is a statewide issue. He agrees with many of the recommendations in the report, including tax credit proposals, suggestions to streamline permitting and the idea to hire more staff members at the DEQ. However, he is wary of any proposal that would burden taxpayers. Hopkins is not a member of the task force but he believes they talked to a lot of different stakeholders.

"The task force, and the way it's put together, is going to be valuable," he said.

To view the full draft preliminary report, visit online at bit.ly/3fETOhq.