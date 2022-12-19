Montana Housing Task Force submits specific recommendations

Reducing parking minimums, relaxing height restrictions, prioritizing dense infill development over greenfield development and emphasizing housing construction in areas with high transit capacity are some of the recommendations included in the Montana Housing Task Force’s latest report.

"I truly believe the affordability of housing is probably the No. one issue facing working families in Montana today," Gov. Greg Gianforte told the task force on Monday. "We can all agree that owning a home is foundational to the American dream, and Montanans should be able to live in the community that they work in."

Gianforte created the 26-member task force this year, noting that Montana's population has grown by 10% over the last decade while the housing stock grew by less than 7%, leading to a surge in prices.

Gianforte said that the task force has already submitted many innovative recommendations. Also, in response to some of their suggestions, Gianforte said his office has added $200 million to the state's infrastructure fund that will help build water and sewer service.

"In conjunction with that, for local governments to be eligible for this new funding, we're going to require that they increase density," Gianforte said. "So, housing that is put in is more affordable. We must effectively increase Montanans' access to starter homes."

There were several interesting recommendations in the latest list.

One suggestion is to restrict the use of state Coal Trust Multifamily Loan program funds to only projects located in jurisdictions that have “proactively removed barriers to affordability in their zoning ordinances.”

The task force would like the Department of Commerce to amend state law that Coal Trust Multifamily Loan awards are prioritized for cities, towns and counties whose residentially-zoned areas are served by wet utilities and that have adopted three or more of the following policies:

Allow single-unit residences, duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes by right (no conditional use permits, requirements for Planned Unit Developments, etc.).

Allowable maximum density of 1,000 square feet of land (or less) per housing unit.

Allow no less than a four-story height limit.

Require no more than one parking space per unit.

Require no more than five-foot setbacks.

Require no more than 2,500-square-foot minimum lot sizes.

Require no more than 11% of the total square footage of land be used for landscaping, activity area or open space.

Enable accessory dwelling units by right.

“This recommendation meets the needs of both markets by creating opportunity for more subsidized housing, but only in areas where local governments are willing to address the zoning barriers currently limiting the supply of housing,” the report states. “If a city or county wishes to not participate in the type of zoning reforms proven to bring more housing supply to market, the Montana Board of Housing will not prioritize Coal Trust Multifamily Loans for that jurisdiction.”

Every recommendation includes a “dissenting opinion” section. Dissenting commenters “believed it may be inappropriate to hold the Coal Trust Multifamily Loan awards hostage to a one-size-fits-all grant for local housing development.”

Another key strategy that was discussed was updating Montana’s building code to allow for single-stair midrise buildings, up to six stories high, that meet appropriate fire safety requirements. Those types of buildings, also known as point access blocks, are permitted in Seattle, New York and most countries outside the United States, according to the report. They are apparently less expensive to build, allow for a wider variety of floor plans and parcel sizes and are more energy efficient. Montana’s current code requires a second stairwell above three floors, but the point access block has only one means of vertical access.

The members of the task force also called out Montana for “lagging behind other states” in utilizing federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help lower-income households afford rent and utility costs. The Montana Department of Commerce administers the federal funds and has the ability to distribute the money to households that make less than 80% of Area Median Income and that experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic. However, Montana’s program utilization is far behind other states, “resulting in millions of dollars left unused and returned to the federal government.”

For example, applicants are currently reporting wait times of three to four months before getting aid. Also, applicants are currently required to show they are past due on rent in order to show that they are “at risk of homelessness or housing instability.” Federal rules give flexibility to states to also accept evidence of unsafe living conditions or other evidence to satisfy the “at risk” requirements, and the task force suggests giving applicants flexibility. Some members of the task force noted that Montana’s return of federal aid was due to the federal formula that overestimated Montana’s funding needs for its eligible population.

The report also suggested that state agencies should inventory underutilized state-owned land in urban areas that may be appropriate for housing and minimizing the time that developers have to wait for approval on projects.

For example, the report said, planning departments “should not need to wait for the city parks department to weigh in on the applicant’s choice of vegetation” for a new housing project.

The report goes on to claim that current zoning limits higher-density development in most existing neighborhoods in Montana.

"Building and fire codes can be an impediment to economically repurposing or renovating existing structures," the report said. "Review and reform of building and fire codes are needed."

Ann Schwend, the sustainable communities planning director for the Montana Environmental Information Center, was the only public commenter not on the task force who spoke on Tuesday. She said she hopes the Legislature and the governor will fund Montana's Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which has never been funded before.

Chris Dorrington, the director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, is the chair of the task force.

"It's not just an urban problem," Dorrington said. "Rural Montanans have housing needs just as much as the big seven, big eight (cities)."

Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, a Democrat from Missoula who is serving a term in Montana's Legislature until Jan. 2, said he's heard from both Democrat and Republican lawmakers who say they are going to introduce bills based on recommendations in the report.

"This really is an issue where I hope we can rise above our partisan divisions," Tenenbaum said.