A bill that would codify parts of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law passed the Senate on Friday after a contentious discussion on the floor.

Thirty-eight senators voted in support of the bill in the second reading, and 12 were opposed. In the third reading, which also happened on Friday, 33 people voted in support and the same 12 senators remained opposed. Because the bill passed the House in a different form, it must first be reconciled before heading to the governor’s desk.

Known as ICWA, the Indian Child Welfare Act determines how Native children are put in foster or adoptive homes, prioritizing family and tribal placements. The federal law was enacted in 1978 in response to decades of state child welfare and private adoption agencies separating Native children from their families.

House Bill 317, which has received strong public support in its committee hearings, comes as the federal ICWA is under threat. The federal Supreme Court in July will issue a ruling on a case that challenges ICWA’s constitutionality. At least 10 other states have codified ICWA into state law, including, most recently, Wyoming. Every tribe in Montana also passed a resolution that supports codifying ICWA into state law.

Brought by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, HB 317 commits the state to prevent, when possible, out-of-home placements for Native children that are inconsistent with the rights of their parents and the interest of tribes. It prioritizes placements that preserve and honor a child’s tribal culture and connections.

The attached amendment sets the termination date for 2025 and outlines “contingent voidness,” meaning that if the federal court strikes ICWA down in its entirety, the Montana ICWA would become law for two years.

Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, carried the bill on the Senate Floor, and Windy Boy said the bill “would’ve had a tougher go if it was a Democrat who was carrying it.” Small is one of two Republicans on Montana’s American Indian Caucus.

“I’m glad it went through, but what doesn’t surprise me is there will always be a fraction of this body that will never vote a certain way, regardless of what it is,” Windy Boy said. “This session in particular is so partisan.”

‘It should not have the word Indian’: Heated discussion on the floor

Senators discussed the merits of HB 317 for nearly an hour during its second reading.

Small, who introduced the bill, said it was a collaborative effort between experts, leaders and those impacted by the issue.

“This boils down to an issue of states’ rights and its willingness to protect its residents,” he said, urging his colleagues to support the bill.

Several Republican senators expressed opposition.

Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell, said the bill should be “forestalled” until the Supreme Court has made a decision. He said ICWA “might be or very likely is wrong and unconstitutional.” The Supreme Court has not yet issued a ruling on the case, and in 2019, 486 federally recognized tribes and 59 Native organizations filed an amicus brief defending its constitutionality.

Sen. Forrest Mandeville, R-Columbus, spoke of Tony Renova, a 5-year-old Crow child who in 2019 was abused and killed by his biological parents, with whom he was placed under ICWA.

“I respect your culture, I really do,” he said. “But we have to keep the welfare of these children in mind.”

Several senators, including Webber, argued that ICWA was put in place to do exactly that.

“This bill protects children if they’re taken out of their cultures,” said Webber. “We have to know who we are. We look in the mirror and we’re different.”

Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, said several children had been placed under his mother’s care, per ICWA guidelines, and they grew up happy, healthy and became successful.

“A tragedy happened,” he said in reference to the Renova case. “But success of kids staying home in communities with family members, growing up in their communities they know, growing up with role models and family members, learning their culture, knowing their identity, knowing who they are empowers them to be the person we all want them to be when they’re older.”

Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, said what happened to Renova was a tragedy, and she cited another case in West Yellowstone involving the abuse and murder of a 12-year-old boy from a non-Native family.

“The abuse and neglect tragedies, they don’t prefer one color or the other,” she said.

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, said he heard from a proponent in committee “that 49% of kids on the reservation are being investigated for child abuse.”

“Do you think that’s true?” he asked Small.

Small replied, “I can’t imagine in this world that half of the families on the reservations are being investigated for anything abusive with their children.”

Hinebauch said he would vote “no” on the bill, arguing that it “drives wedges between the two races.”

Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, said he would support the bill if it applied aspects of ICWA to all children in Montana. Sen. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings, brought a bill that does just that, and it unanimously passed the Senate in March.

“This policy was passed by Congress, and I get why,” Trebas said. “I get the history of it, and I think it was good then. But I think it is wreaking havoc on our foster system now.”

Webber countered this point and said that ICWA was created for Native families because they are overrepresented in foster care systems. According to the National Indian Child Welfare Association, Indigenous children are four times more likely to be removed by state child welfare systems than non-Native children, even when their families face similar problems. Frank Edwards, an assistant professor at Rutgers University who studies national policies like ICWA, said one of every four Native children in Montana have a lifetime risk of being in foster care.

Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, asked Small if the word “Indian” was struck from the bill, would he still support it? Small answered that, yes, Lenz’s bill applying some ICWA concepts to all children passed the Senate 50-0.

Emrich remained unconvinced.

“When I look at stuff like this, a lot of people seem to think it’s great for the tribes,” Emrich said. “And that may be the case, but if this is good legislation, if this is a good law, it should not have the word ‘Indian’ in the legislation. … It doesn’t matter what race they’re from. It doesn’t matter what culture they’re from, they’re kids.”

Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, pushed back, saying that without the word “Indian,” the legislation would be “a whole different bill.” Cuffe said he would support HB 317.

In his closing, Small reiterated that ICWA has not been found unconstitutional and that the Senate already supported a bill dubbed “ICWA for All.”

“If ICWA wasn’t good, why would we include that name in something else?” he said. “It’s a gold standard. … This bill needs a green light. It’s good.”

When asked if he was surprised by the discussion on the floor regarding his bill, Windy Boy answered, “A pass is a pass.”