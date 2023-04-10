A bill to codify some parts of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into Montana law passed out of committee and will head to the Senate floor for a vote.

But new amendments that could lead to disabling the state law in the future drew pushback from supporters.

Known as ICWA, the Indian Child Welfare Act determines how Native children are put in foster or adoptive homes, prioritizing family and tribal placements. The federal law was enacted in 1978 in response to decades of state child-welfare and private adoption agencies separating Native children from their families. Even with ICWA in place, Native children continue to be overrepresented in foster care.

The law, which is often referred to as the “gold standard” of child welfare, has come under threat recently, as the Supreme Court considers a case challenging its constitutionality. The court is expected to issue a ruling in July. At least ten other states have codified ICWA into state law, including Wyoming.

What’s in the bill?

House Bill 317 commits the state to preventing, when possible, out-of-home placements of Native children that are inconsistent with the rights of parents and the interest of tribes, and to finding placements when necessary that preserve and honor a child’s tribal culture and connections.

The bill, brought by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, received strong support in House and Senate committee hearings. Supporters in various hearings have argued that codifying ICWA at the state level is especially important if ICWA falls at the federal level.

The Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Safety on Friday passed HB 317 with an amendment brought by Sen. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings.

Lenz has also introduced a separate bill that would expand certain aspects of ICWA to apply to all Montana children. That bill has also progressed through the legislature.

What’s in the amendment?

Lenz’s amendment to Windy Boy’s bill largely revised redundant language and clarified certain concepts.

The amendment also added two new sections at the bottom of the bill – one that sets a termination date for June 30, 2025 and one stating that if the Supreme Court declares ICWA unconstitutional “in its entirety,” HB 317 would become void.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, who serves on the committee, thanked Lenz for his work on the amendment and said she agreed with much of it. But she pushed back on the new sections.

“I kind of had a little heartburn on that,” she said referencing the new sections. “Should the federal ICWA go down, I want Montana to be able to support the Indian children of this state.”

Webber said HB 317 is a priority for the American Indian Caucus and referenced the looming Supreme Court case, saying she hopes Montana will join the other states in codifying ICWA.

Webber ultimately supported the amendment and said that because the bill would need to be reevaluated in two years, “we should be able to get this through.”

Windy Boy said he does not have a problem with the termination date in 2025, but he does not support the “contingent void” section of the amendment, regarding the Supreme Court case. Windy Boy said he hasn’t discussed the bill with Lenz personally and does not know why be brought the amendment.

Lenz was not immediately available for comment on Monday afternoon.

“Regardless of what the outcome is (of the Supreme Court case), I just don’t want the kids to be left out in left field,” Windy Boy said.

Windy Boy said there’s a claim that Lenz’s bill, Senate Bill 328, which expands aspects of ICWA to all children in Montana, would be a backstop to a Supreme Court decision. But he argued that the two bills do not contradict each other and can coexist.

“The difference is that the system is not so much in favor of those Native children who get caught up in the system that deprive them of their heritage, that deprive them of their culture and who they are,” he said.