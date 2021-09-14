 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana Innocence Project to host screening of 'The Phantom' Tuesday evening
0 Comments

Montana Innocence Project to host screening of 'The Phantom' Tuesday evening

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Amy Sings In The Timber (copy)

Amy Sings in the Timber, executive director at the Montana Innocence Project.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The Montana Innocence Project is hosting a showing of “The Phantom” Tuesday evening at the Missoula Public Library.

“The Phantom” tells the story of Carlos DeLuna, a man who was executed in 1989 for the murder of Wanda Lopez at a gas station in Corpus Christi, Texas. The screening will span from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

The film was chosen because it’s very timely, Montana Innocence Project Executive Director Amy Sings In The Timber said. It addresses criminal innocence, witness misidentification, official misconduct and death penalty issues. It also looks at the over-policing and over-criminalization of Latinx people.

“There is a glossing over the fact there are real discrepancies and racism in our criminal legal systems,” Sings In The Timber said. She added it’s important to continue educating communities about criminal justice issues.

There will also be a conversation and Q&A with the film’s director, Patrick Forbes, after the screening.

“This really adds engagement to the screening,” Sings In The Timber said. It also will give audience members an opportunity to digest the information beyond watching the movie and then going home. 

For more information about the film and to reserve a free ticket, visit the Montana Innocence Project’s website

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish designer turns plastic waste into furniture

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News