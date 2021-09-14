Montana Innocence Project to host screening of 'The Phantom' Tuesday evening

The Montana Innocence Project is hosting a showing of “The Phantom” Tuesday evening at the Missoula Public Library.

“The Phantom” tells the story of Carlos DeLuna, a man who was executed in 1989 for the murder of Wanda Lopez at a gas station in Corpus Christi, Texas. The screening will span from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

The film was chosen because it’s very timely, Montana Innocence Project Executive Director Amy Sings In The Timber said. It addresses criminal innocence, witness misidentification, official misconduct and death penalty issues. It also looks at the over-policing and over-criminalization of Latinx people.

“There is a glossing over the fact there are real discrepancies and racism in our criminal legal systems,” Sings In The Timber said. She added it’s important to continue educating communities about criminal justice issues.

There will also be a conversation and Q&A with the film’s director, Patrick Forbes, after the screening.

“This really adds engagement to the screening,” Sings In The Timber said. It also will give audience members an opportunity to digest the information beyond watching the movie and then going home.

For more information about the film and to reserve a free ticket, visit the Montana Innocence Project’s website.

